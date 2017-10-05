Scotland 1-0 Slovakia: How did Scotland's players rate?

Scotland won the game thanks to a Martin Skrtel own goal

Scotland's World Cup finals dream lives on after another late goal - this time against Slovakia - lifted Gordon Strachan's side into second place in European Qualifying Group F.

Former Hearts and Hibs midfielder Michael Stewart, who himself won four caps, rates how the players fared after a thrilling encounter at Hampden Park.

Craig Gordon 7

Robert Mak (right) was sent off for diving under a Craig Gordon challenge

Strong, steady performance from the Celtic goalkeeper. Fortunate to escape a moment of madness in the incident that led to Robert Mak being sent-off for a second bookable offence for diving.

Kieran Tierney 7

Scotland claimed for a penalty when Robert Mak challenged Kieran Tierney

It's the first time the Celtic defender has looked uncomfortable on occasions at right-back. But still a strong performance.

Andrew Robertson 7

Andrew Robertson (right) ended the game with a bandaged hand

The Liverpool left-back drove into some wonderful areas and put in a couple of great crosses. But too often he didn't pick out the right ball.

Christophe Berra 8

Christophe Berra had a header saved by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka

Not ideal to have four left footers in defence because sometimes, in possession, there looks to be an imbalance. The Hearts centre-back is the best natural defender we have and he defended resolutely. Always a threat in the opposition box and unfortunate to have his first-half header saved.

Charlie Mulgrew 8

Charlie Mulgrew has formed a partnership with Christophe Berra

Defensively we weren't tested too much and the Blackburn Rovers centre-back came into his own. Had time to be composed in possession.

Darren Fletcher 8

Scotland's captain Darren Fletcher had a damaged ear bandaged

Coming in to captain the side, the Stoke City man anchored the midfield well. Showed good composure. The main performer in the midfield.

Barry Bannan 7

Barry Bannan started in place of injured Celtic duo Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong

The Sheffield Wednesday midfielder did alright. Nice and neat in possession. Not his fault, but the balance of the midfield wasn't right with him there. Not enough connection with the front players. Wasn't the type of player we needed in there.

James Morrison 7

James Morrison (right) had an effort well saved by the goalkeeper

The West Brom midfielder performed well. Not fully up to speed, perhaps not the dynamic player he was a few years ago, but he was steady.

James Forrest 8

James Forrest started for a second game running

The Celtic winger had the better of Tomas Hubocan for most of the game. Very surprised to see him subbed. He was our main outlet, picking the ball up and driving forward.

Matt Phillips 6

Matt Phillips was given a vote of confidence from head coach Gordon Strachan

The West Brom winger was quiet and ineffective in the main. Surprised he saw the full game out.

Leigh Griffiths 8

Leigh Griffiths fired a free-kick against the crossbar

Tireless work up front from the Celtic striker. Very unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet. Forced a wonderful save from Martin Dubravka and hit the woodwork. Instrumental in the setting up of the goal.

Substitutes

Chris Martin 6

Pressure from Chris Martin (left) led to Martin Skrtel's's own goal

The much-maligned Derby County striker actually showed some genuine attributes and was pivotal in the own goal, putting Martin Skrtel under pressure.

James McArthur 5

James McArthur (left) replaced Darren Fletcher late in the game

Coming on late in the game to sit in midfield, the Crystal Palace midfielder was never going to be eye-catching but was just there to make sure Scotland weren't caught out by a Slovakian counter-attack.

Ikechi Anya 6

Ikechi Anya's cross led to Scotland's winning goal

The Derby County full-back was not long on the park but provided the vital cross for the goal.

Michael Stewart was speaking to BBC Scotland's Jonathan Sutherland.