Friday's back pages 5 Oct From the section Football The Sun's back page leads on England qualifying for next year's World Cup in Russia ...as does the Daily Express, while also suggesting Theo Walcott could return to Southampton The Daily Mirror says that Harry Kane's late goal "spared England's blushes" at Wembey The I says England have work to do to prove themselves as World Cup contenders The Guardian gives goalkeeper Joe Hart credit for England's qualification