Scottish Gossip: Scotland reaction, Celtic watch Morgan, Allan operation

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan praised his players after they "stayed above the anxiety of the crowd" to record a late 1-0 win over Slovakia and go second in World Cup qualifying Group F. (Sun)

And Strachan has urged his players to finish the job of sealing a play-off place for Russia 2018 by winning away to Slovenia on Sunday. (Herald)

Captain Darren Fletcher was expecting to get stitches on an ear gash picked up against Slovakia but is looking forward to Sunday's game in Slovenia. (Daily Record)

Celtic have watched St Mirren's Lewis Morgan, 21, extensively in recent weeks, with the winger also attracting interest from England. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has backed on-loan Cardiff full-back Declan John to go from strength to strength on the left side of his team this season. (Herald)

Dundee's on-loan Celtic midfielder Scott Allan has had surgery in an attempt to fix an ongoing groin injury. (Scotsman)

Motherwell's Alex Fisher believes the Steelmen can cope if fellow striker Louis Moult is tempted away from Fir Park. (National - subscription required)

Brighton-born Arsenal midfielder Charlie Gilmour, 19, has pledged his future to Scotland, having represented both the Scots and England and different age-grade levels (Scotsman)

Gilmour playing for Scotland Under-19s against France earlier this year

Dundee United manager Ray McKinnon has promised some of his youngsters they will get another chance to shine in this season's Scottish Challenge Cup, against Linfield on Saturday. (Sun)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna hopes to follow in the footsteps of Dons team-mate and Iceland international Kari Arnason by getting a win against England in Scotland Under-21s' European Championship qualifier on Friday. (Herald, print edition)

Celtic duo Moussa Dembele and Olivier Ntcham both played as France Under-21s beat Montenegro 2-1, with Dembele continuing his recovery from his recent injury by getting another 83 minutes on the pitch. (Daily Record)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill believes full-back Blair Kinghorn has to cut out errors in his game before he gets into the Scotland side. (Scotsman)