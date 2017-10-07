2018 World Cup: Tunisia and DR Congo record victories in Group A

Youssef Msaskni hit a hat-trick for Tunisia to move them closer towards the World Cup in Russia

Youssef Msakni's hat-trick helped Tunisia move closer to Russia with a 4-1 away win in Guinea as the Democratic Republic of Congo kept their faint hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Libya.

In Conakry, Naby Keita scrambled the hosts into a first-half lead but Youssef Msakni equalised for the Carthage Eagles just before the break.

Msakni added his second in the 75th minute, before the impressive Etoile du Sahel midfielder Mohamed Amine Ben Amor, who had provided two assists, scored the third eight minutes later.

Msakni completed his hat-trick right at the death, just after Guinea's goal scorer Keita was sent off. Tunisia stay top of the group with 13 points and only need a draw in the final group game next month to seal a spot in Russia.

African WC Qualifying Group A: Played Points Tunisia 5 13 DR Congo 5 10 Guinea 5 3 Libya 5 3

In the other Group A fixture, DR Congo beat Libya 2-1 in Monastir in Tunisia, as Libya cannot stage home matches due to security reasons.

Cedric Bakambu put the Leopards ahead five minutes into the second half.

Libya levelled through Elmutasem Al Musrati, but the comeback only lasted five minutes as Wilfred Moke capitalised on a poor defending to restore DR Congo's lead.

DR Congo failed to add to the goals as Libya kept them out.

Second-placed DR Congo move to 10 points and trail Group A leaders Tunisia by three points.

The final fixtures in the groups will pit Tunisia against Libya and DR Congo against Guinea on 6 November.

Only the group winners will qualify for Russia 2018.