Bolton Wanderers: Ken Anderson says nobody has been instructed to sell club

Bolton Wanderers are bottom of the Championship and are yet to win this season

Bolton Wanderers chairman Ken Anderson says nobody has been instructed to sell the club, but says he would be willing to hold talks with potential investors.

The Bolton News reported they had seen a document from the club which values Burnden Leisure Limited's 94.4% majority shareholding at £25m.

Anderson said the club had received enquiries from around the world.

Inner Circle Investments, owned by Anderson, has held the majority of shares in Wanderers since August.

Along with former striker Dean Holdsworth's Sports Shield BWFC group, Inner Circle completed a joint takeover of the club in March 2016.

When Sports Shield was liquidated in August over an unpaid £5m loan used to complete the takeover, Inner Circle purchased its remaining 37.5% shareholding to own all of Burnden Leisure Limited - Bolton Wanderers' parent company.

After being relegated to League One in 2015-16, Wanderers were promoted back to the second tier at the first attempt last season.

The club, who are bottom of the Championship and are winless this term, had a transfer embargo lifted in September which had been in place since December 2015.