Under-17 World Cup: Ghana beat Colombia in first match

Ghana are making their first appearance at the Under-17 World Cup since 2007 in South Korea

Two-time champions Ghana edged past Colombia 1-0 in their opening match in Group A of the Under-17 World Cup in India.

Sadiq Ibrahim scored the winner six minutes before half-time in the hard-earned victory for the Black Starlets.

He converted from close range after a cross from the left by captain Eric Ayiah, who wasted a chance of his own in the second half.

Colombia's best chances fell to Leandro Campaz and substitute Deiber Caicedo.

Ghana's next match is on Monday against USA when Colombia will take on hosts India.