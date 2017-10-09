World Cup Qualifying - European - Group G
Israel0Spain0

Israel v Spain

Line-ups

Israel

  • 1Harush
  • 7Keltjens
  • 3Ben Haim
  • 21Tibi
  • 13Davidzada
  • 5Melikson
  • 22Kabha
  • 6Natcho
  • 8Cohen
  • 16Atar
  • 10Hemed

Substitutes

  • 2Elhamed
  • 4Bitton
  • 9Refaelov
  • 11Shechter
  • 12Ben Haim
  • 14Vered
  • 15Benayoun
  • 17Elo
  • 18Amos
  • 19Einbinder
  • 20Ben Harush
  • 23Kleyman

Spain

  • 23Reina
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 6Nacho
  • 15RamosSubstituted forIago Aspasat 45'minutes
  • 16Monreal
  • 3Illarramendi
  • 5Busquets
  • 11Pedro
  • 10Viera
  • 20Asensio
  • 9Aduriz

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 4Bartra
  • 7Callejón
  • 8Koke
  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 14Ñíguez
  • 17Iago Aspas
  • 18Alba
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 21Odriozola
  • 22Isco
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamIsraelAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home4
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jonathan Viera (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pedro.

Nacho Monreal (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tomer Hemed (Israel).

Second Half

Second Half begins Israel 0, Spain 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Spain. Iago Aspas replaces Sergio Ramos.

Half Time

First Half ends, Israel 0, Spain 0.

Corner, Israel. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.

Attempt saved. Pedro (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Viera with a through ball.

Foul by Sergio Ramos (Spain).

Tomer Hemed (Israel) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Bibras Natcho (Israel) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tomer Hemed.

Foul by Nacho (Spain).

Almog Cohen (Israel) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Attempt saved. Almog Cohen (Israel) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Tomer Hemed.

Aritz Aduriz (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tal Ben Haim (Israel).

Offside, Spain. Pedro tries a through ball, but Sergio Ramos is caught offside.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Ariel Harush.

Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nacho Monreal.

Attempt missed. Eliran Atar (Israel) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Aritz Aduriz (Spain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Asier Illarramendi (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Ramos.

Offside, Israel. Ariel Harush tries a through ball, but Tomer Hemed is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Viera (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

Attempt saved. Pedro (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Spain. Conceded by David Keltjens.

Attempt missed. Almog Cohen (Israel) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ofir Davidzada.

Corner, Israel. Conceded by Nacho.

Foul by César Azpilicueta (Spain).

Ofir Davidzada (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jonathan Viera (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bibras Natcho (Israel).

Attempt saved. Marco Asensio (Spain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Asier Illarramendi.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France96211651120
2Sweden96122671919
3Netherlands95131912716
4Bulgaria94051318-512
5Belarus9126519-145
6Luxembourg9126725-185

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland99002351827
2Portugal98013042624
3Hungary93151314-110
4Faroe Islands9234415-119
5Latvia9117318-154
6Andorra9117219-174

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia105411910919
2Wales10460135818
3R. of Ireland10451116517
4Austria103431312113
5Georgia10064813-56
6Moldova10037422-183

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain108203533226
2Italy106312081221
3Albania104241012-214
4Israel104151014-413
5Macedonia103251315-211
6Liechtenstein100010137-360

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium98103963325
2Greece9441136716
3Bos-Herze942322121014
4Estonia93241217-511
5Cyprus9315914-510
6Gibraltar9009343-400

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712157822
2Croatia10532134918
3Ukraine10532137618
4Turkey104331211115
5Finland10235711-49
6Kosovo10019323-201
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC