World Cup Qualifying - European - Group D
Serbia0Georgia0

Serbia v Georgia

Line-ups

Serbia

  • 1Stojkovic
  • 6Ivanovic
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 18Tosic
  • 2Rukavina
  • 4Gudelj
  • 21MaticBooked at 43mins
  • 11Kolarov
  • 10Tadic
  • 22Ljajic
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 3Obradovic
  • 5Nastasic
  • 7Maksimovic
  • 8Prijovic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 14Gacinovic
  • 15Milunovic
  • 16Milivojevic
  • 17Kostic
  • 20Veljkovic
  • 23Jovanovic

Georgia

  • 1Makaridze
  • 21Kakabadze
  • 3Khotcholava
  • 4Kashia
  • 22Navalovski
  • 7Kankava
  • 8Qazaishvili
  • 15Gvilia
  • 19Aburjania
  • 20Jigauri
  • 13KvilitaiaBooked at 19mins

Substitutes

  • 2Lobzhanidze
  • 5Kverkvelia
  • 6Hufnagel
  • 9Dvalishvili
  • 10Kvekveskiri
  • 11Chanturia
  • 12Kvaskhvadze
  • 14Dvali
  • 16Shergelashvili
  • 17Merebashvili
  • 18Skhirtladze
  • 23Loria
Referee:
Pawel Gil

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamGeorgia
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Serbia 0, Georgia 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Serbia 0, Georgia 0.

Attempt missed. Dusko Tosic (Serbia) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Adem Ljajic with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Valerian Gvilia (Georgia).

Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Nemanja Matic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nemanja Matic (Serbia).

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonio Rukavina with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Georgi Makaridze.

Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adem Ljajic.

Attempt saved. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valerian Gvilia.

Foul by Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia).

Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Serbia. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Jambul Jigauri (Georgia) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili.

Foul by Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia).

Adem Ljajic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nemanja Matic (Serbia).

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Otar Kakabadze.

Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).

Booking

Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).

Dusko Tosic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Otar Kakabadze with a cross.

Attempt saved. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili.

Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia).

Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).

Foul by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).

Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Giorgi Kvilitaia.

Foul by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).

Dusko Tosic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adem Ljajic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Jaba Kankava.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France96211651120
2Sweden96122671919
3Netherlands95131912716
4Bulgaria94051318-512
5Belarus9126519-145
6Luxembourg9126725-185

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland99002351827
2Portugal98013042624
3Hungary93151314-110
4Faroe Islands9234415-119
5Latvia9117318-154
6Andorra9117219-174

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia105411910919
2Wales10460135818
3R. of Ireland10451116517
4Austria103431312113
5Georgia10064813-56
6Moldova10037422-183

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain108203533226
2Italy106312081221
3Albania104241012-214
4Israel104151014-413
5Macedonia103251315-211
6Liechtenstein100010137-360

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium98103963325
2Greece9441136716
3Bos-Herze942322121014
4Estonia93241217-511
5Cyprus9315914-510
6Gibraltar9009343-400

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712157822
2Croatia10532134918
3Ukraine10532137618
4Turkey104331211115
5Finland10235711-49
6Kosovo10019323-201
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

