Second Half begins Serbia 0, Georgia 0.
Serbia v Georgia
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Serbia
- 1Stojkovic
- 6Ivanovic
- 19Maksimovic
- 18Tosic
- 2Rukavina
- 4Gudelj
- 21MaticBooked at 43mins
- 11Kolarov
- 10Tadic
- 22Ljajic
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 3Obradovic
- 5Nastasic
- 7Maksimovic
- 8Prijovic
- 12Rajkovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 14Gacinovic
- 15Milunovic
- 16Milivojevic
- 17Kostic
- 20Veljkovic
- 23Jovanovic
Georgia
- 1Makaridze
- 21Kakabadze
- 3Khotcholava
- 4Kashia
- 22Navalovski
- 7Kankava
- 8Qazaishvili
- 15Gvilia
- 19Aburjania
- 20Jigauri
- 13KvilitaiaBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 2Lobzhanidze
- 5Kverkvelia
- 6Hufnagel
- 9Dvalishvili
- 10Kvekveskiri
- 11Chanturia
- 12Kvaskhvadze
- 14Dvali
- 16Shergelashvili
- 17Merebashvili
- 18Skhirtladze
- 23Loria
- Referee:
- Pawel Gil
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Serbia 0, Georgia 0.
Attempt missed. Dusko Tosic (Serbia) header from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Adem Ljajic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Valerian Gvilia (Georgia).
Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Nemanja Matic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Serbia).
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antonio Rukavina with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Georgi Makaridze.
Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adem Ljajic.
Attempt saved. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valerian Gvilia.
Foul by Giorgi Navalovski (Georgia).
Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Serbia. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Aleksandar Mitrovic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jambul Jigauri (Georgia) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili.
Foul by Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia).
Adem Ljajic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Serbia).
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Otar Kakabadze.
Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).
Booking
Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).
Dusko Tosic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Otar Kakabadze with a cross.
Attempt saved. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili.
Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Serbia).
Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).
Foul by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).
Branislav Ivanovic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Giorgi Kvilitaia.
Foul by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).
Dusko Tosic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adem Ljajic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Jaba Kankava.