Bulgaria0France1

Bulgaria 0-1 France

Bulgaria against France
France have not conceded a goal in three World Cup qualifying games

Midfielder N'Golo Kante suffered a hamstring injury against Bulgaria as France moved to within one win of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Les Bleus were already leading when the Chelsea player had to be replaced after 34 minutes in Barysaw.

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi scored the only goal with low finish.

France, briefly replaced at the top of Group A earlier on Saturday by Sweden, will seal qualification if they beat Belarus at home on Tuesday (19:45 BST).

Les Bleus top Group A with 20 points, one ahead of Sweden who crushed Luxembourg 8-0.

.

The victory was Didier Deschamps's 42nd since he took over the national team from Laurent Blanc in 2012 - the most wins by any France coach.

Sweden's final group game is away to the Netherlands on Tuesday (19:45 BST).

The Netherlands, third in the group with an inferior goal difference, are sit to miss out on qualifying unless they record a heavy win.

Line-ups

Bulgaria

  • 13Iliev
  • 2Popov
  • 5Bodurov
  • 15Bozhikov
  • 3ZanevBooked at 51mins
  • 8Nedelev
  • 6SlavchevBooked at 9mins
  • 7KostadinovBooked at 67mins
  • 11ManolevSubstituted forDimitrovat 87'minutes
  • 16GalabinovSubstituted forKraevat 48'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 9Delev

Substitutes

  • 1Mitrev
  • 4Chorbadzhiyski
  • 12Kraev
  • 14Nedyalkov
  • 17Panov
  • 19Dimitrov
  • 20Raynov
  • 21Malinov
  • 22Tsvetkov
  • 23Makendzhiev

France

  • 1Lloris
  • 19Sidibe
  • 4Varane
  • 5Umtiti
  • 17Digne
  • 6Tolisso
  • 13KantéSubstituted forRabiotat 34'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 7Griezmann
  • 20LacazetteSubstituted forPayetat 76'minutes
  • 12MbappeSubstituted forGiroudat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Jallet
  • 3Amavi
  • 8Lemar
  • 9Giroud
  • 10Payet
  • 11Coman
  • 15Rabiot
  • 16Mandanda
  • 18Sissoko
  • 21Rami
  • 22Kimpembe
  • 23Areola
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamBulgariaAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home19
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Bulgaria 0, France 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bulgaria 0, France 1.

Foul by Djibril Sidibe (France).

Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Corentin Tolisso (France).

Bozhidar Kraev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Olivier Giroud (France) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).

Vasil Bozhikov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ivaylo Dimitrov (Bulgaria).

Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).

Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Petar Zanev (Bulgaria).

Substitution

Substitution, Bulgaria. Ivaylo Dimitrov replaces Stanislav Manolev.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Olivier Giroud replaces Kylian Mbappe.

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (France).

Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Raphael Varane (France).

Spas Delev (Bulgaria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Bulgaria).

Dimitri Payet (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simeon Slavchev (Bulgaria).

Substitution

Substitution, France. Dimitri Payet replaces Alexandre Lacazette.

Foul by Djibril Sidibe (France).

Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappe (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.

Kylian Mbappe (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Todor Nedelev (Bulgaria).

Booking

Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corentin Tolisso (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Georgi Kostadinov (Bulgaria).

Booking

Bozhidar Kraev (Bulgaria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Raphael Varane (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bozhidar Kraev (Bulgaria).

Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Spas Delev (Bulgaria).

Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France96211651120
2Sweden96122671919
3Netherlands95131912716
4Bulgaria94051318-512
5Belarus9126519-145
6Luxembourg9126725-185

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland99002351827
2Portugal98013042624
3Hungary93151314-110
4Faroe Islands9234415-119
5Latvia9117318-154
6Andorra9117219-174

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany99003833527
2Northern Ireland96121751219
3Czech Rep93331210212
4Norway93151616010
5Azerbaijan9315914-510
6San Marino9009246-440

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia95311910918
2Wales9450135817
3R. of Ireland9441116516
4Austria93331312112
5Georgia9054813-55
6Moldova9027422-182

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland971124121222
2Denmark96121971219
3Montenegro95131881016
4Romania9333119212
5Armenia9207925-166
6Kazakhstan9027525-202

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97201731423
2Scotland95221510517
3Slovakia9504147715
4Slovenia9423105514
5Lithuania9135719-126
6Malta9018322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain98103533225
2Italy96212081220
3Albania94141012-213
4Israel94051014-412
5Macedonia92251115-48
6Liechtenstein9009135-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium98103963325
2Greece9441136716
3Bos-Herze942322121014
4Estonia93241217-511
5Cyprus9315914-510
6Gibraltar9009343-400

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland9612147719
2Croatia9522134917
3Ukraine9522137617
4Turkey94231211114
5Finland9225711-48
6Kosovo9018322-191
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

