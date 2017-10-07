World Cup Qualifying - European - Group A
Sweden 8-0 Luxembourg

Marcus Berg
Marcus Berg plays for Abu Dhabi club Al Ain

Sweden thrashed Luxembourg to move ahead of France at the top of World Cup qualifying Group A and push the Netherlands closer to elimination.

Even if the Dutch beat Belarus later on Saturday, they will almost certainly go out if France beat Bulgaria because Sweden's goal difference is far better.

That would lave Sweden and France to battle for top spot on the final day.

Marcus Berg scored four times for Sweden as Luxembourg, who drew 0-0 with France in September, were embarrassed.

That improved Sweden's goal difference to +19, 14 goals better than the Netherlands.

Sweden are on 19 points, two ahead of France and six ahead of the Dutch.

To have any chance of qualifying, the Dutch must beat Belarus and Sweden while vastly improving their goal difference.

Line-ups

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2LustigSubstituted forKrafthat 62'minutes
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4GranqvistSubstituted forHelanderat 81'minutes
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 17Claesson
  • 7Larsson
  • 13Johansson
  • 10Forsberg
  • 20Toivonen
  • 9BergSubstituted forThelinat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Olsson
  • 8Ekdal
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 14Helander
  • 15Svensson
  • 16Krafth
  • 18Holmén
  • 19Rohden
  • 21Thelin
  • 22Sema
  • 23Nordfeldt

Luxembourg

  • 1Joubert
  • 6Philipps
  • 5Holter
  • 4Malget
  • 19Jänisch
  • 10ThillSubstituted forTurpelat 45'minutes
  • 17Mutsch
  • 8Martins PereiraSubstituted forSkenderovicat 72'minutes
  • 11ThillSubstituted forRodriguesat 45'minutes
  • 22Joachim
  • 9Alves Da MotaBooked at 59mins

Substitutes

  • 2Martins
  • 7Rodrigues
  • 12Moris
  • 13Hall
  • 14Sinani
  • 15Skenderovic
  • 16Veiga
  • 20Turpel
  • 21Ostrowski
  • 23Schon
Referee:
Hüseyin Göçek

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamLuxembourg
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home22
Away5
Shots on Target
Home14
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Sweden 8, Luxembourg 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sweden 8, Luxembourg 0.

Offside, Luxembourg. Kevin Malget tries a through ball, but Daniel Alves Da Mota is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jakob Johansson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Jonathan Joubert.

Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ola Toivonen.

Emil Krafth (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Turpel (Luxembourg).

Attempt missed. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ola Toivonen.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Filip Helander replaces Andreas Granqvist.

Emil Krafth (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg).

Foul by Emil Krafth (Sweden).

Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Jonathan Joubert.

Attempt saved. Ola Toivonen (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ola Toivonen.

Goal!

Goal! Sweden 8, Luxembourg 0. Ola Toivonen (Sweden) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Emil Krafth with a cross.

Attempt missed. Ola Toivonen (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Mario Mutsch.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Isaac Kiese Thelin replaces Marcus Berg.

Foul by Andreas Granqvist (Sweden).

Aurélien Joachim (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Luxembourg. Aldin Skenderovic replaces Christopher Martins Pereira because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Sweden 7, Luxembourg 0. Marcus Berg (Sweden) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ludwig Augustinsson with a cross.

Attempt saved. Mario Mutsch (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Chris Philipps.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Ola Toivonen.

Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Emil Krafth.

Goal!

Goal! Sweden 6, Luxembourg 0. Andreas Granqvist (Sweden) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by Chris Philipps (Luxembourg) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Attempt saved. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ola Toivonen.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Emil Krafth replaces Mikael Lustig.

Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Turpel (Luxembourg).

Goal!

Goal! Sweden 5, Luxembourg 0. Mikael Lustig (Sweden) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson following a set piece situation.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) because of an injury.

Booking

Daniel Alves Da Mota (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th October 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - European scores

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France96211651120
2Sweden96122671919
3Netherlands95131711616
4Bulgaria94051318-512
5Belarus9126417-135
6Luxembourg9126725-185

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland99002031727
2Portugal97112842422
3Hungary93151111010
4Faroe Islands9234415-119
5Andorra9126217-155
6Latvia9117318-154

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany99003833527
2Northern Ireland96121751219
3Czech Rep93331210212
4Norway93151616010
5Azerbaijan9315914-510
6San Marino9009246-440

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia95311910918
2Wales9450135817
3R. of Ireland9441116516
4Austria93331312112
5Georgia9054813-55
6Moldova9027422-182

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland971124121222
2Denmark96121971219
3Montenegro95131881016
4Romania9333119212
5Armenia9207925-166
6Kazakhstan9027525-202

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97201731423
2Scotland95221510517
3Slovakia9504147715
4Slovenia9423105514
5Lithuania9135719-126
6Malta9018322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain98103533225
2Italy96212081220
3Albania94141012-213
4Israel94051014-412
5Macedonia92251115-48
6Liechtenstein9009135-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium98103963325
2Greece9441136716
3Bos-Herze942322121014
4Estonia93241217-511
5Cyprus9315914-510
6Gibraltar9009343-400

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland9612147719
2Croatia9522134917
3Ukraine9522137617
4Turkey94231211114
5Finland9225711-48
6Kosovo9018322-191
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

