Sweden 8-0 Luxembourg

Marcus Berg plays for Abu Dhabi club Al Ain

Sweden thrashed Luxembourg to move ahead of France at the top of World Cup qualifying Group A and push the Netherlands closer to elimination.

Even if the Dutch beat Belarus later on Saturday, they will almost certainly go out if France beat Bulgaria because Sweden's goal difference is far better.

That would lave Sweden and France to battle for top spot on the final day.

Marcus Berg scored four times for Sweden as Luxembourg, who drew 0-0 with France in September, were embarrassed.

That improved Sweden's goal difference to +19, 14 goals better than the Netherlands.

Sweden are on 19 points, two ahead of France and six ahead of the Dutch.

To have any chance of qualifying, the Dutch must beat Belarus and Sweden while vastly improving their goal difference.