Shkodran Mustafi injured as Germany thrash Azerbaijan to complete 100% record

Shkodran Mustafi picked up the injury in the build-up to Azerbaijan's goal

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi limped off with a first-half injury as World Cup holders Germany completed a 100% record in Group C by thrashing Azerbaijan.

Mustafi pulled up with what looked like a hamstring problem in the build-up to Ramil Seydaev's equaliser.

He was helped from the pitch before being replaced by Matthias Ginter.

Joachim Low's side found their feet after the break with Liverpool midfielder Emre Can among the scorers.

Germany won all 10 of their group matches, scoring a record 43 goals in the process. They are the second European team to win 10 of 10 matches in a qualifying campaign after Spain, who went on to win in 2010.

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka scored twice in Kaiserslautern, a superb backheel from a corner and a neat finish from Leroy Sane's cut-back, with Sandro Wagner of Hoffenheim becoming the first player to score five times in his first five caps since Ronald Worm in 1978 when he headed home.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was credited with a header which took a huge deflection and Can scored the pick of the bunch with a blistering 25-yard strike.