Dumbarton 2-1 Stranraer

Mark Stewart has scored three goals in 12 appearances for Dumbarton since joining the Sons of the Rock in the summer

Goals by Craig Barr and Mark Stewart helped Championship side Dumbarton reach the last eight of the Challenge Cup at the expense of Stranraer.

Barr finished from a narrow angle after 12 minutes against the League One team, who enjoyed plenty possession but who could not trouble the home goal.

With 20 minutes gone in the second half Stewart headed home a cross by Tom Walsh to all but seal the tie.

Substitute Stephen Okoh nodded in a late consolation for the visitors.

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Tuesday 10 October.

Dumbarton: Gallacher (Ewings 32), Wardrop, Dowie, Barr, Chris McLaughlin, Hutton, Wilson, Froxylias, Stewart (Roy 79), Walsh, Calum Gallagher (Nade 58).

Subs Not Used: Hill, Johnston, Smith, Prior.

Booked: Dowie, Froxylias.

Stranraer: Currie, Hamill, Robertson, Neill, Dick, Agnew (Chukwunweike Okoh 73), Turner (Stoney 75), Bell, Thomson, Anderson, Woods (Elliott 83).

Subs Not Used: McGowan, Lang, Belford, Barron.

Booked: Robertson.

Attendance: 492