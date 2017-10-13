Barnsley v Middlesbrough

From the section

Andy Yiadom has made two appearances this season

Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom (back) and midfielder Lloyd Isgrove (thigh) are available after injuries.

Aston Villa loanee Gary Gardner remains sidelined after picking up a leg injury in his Tykes debut.

Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk has no new injury or suspension concerns for the trip to Oakwell.

Striker Rudy Gestede is making good progress after undergoing thigh surgery and could return to action by the end of the month.

SAM's prediction Home win 22% Draw 26% Away win 52%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

