Sunderland v Queens Park Rangers

Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore is expected to be involved against QPR after returning from a 10-month injury absence before the international break.
Striker Lewis Grabban (hamstring) has missed the past five matches but is close to a comeback.
Jordan Cousins could be added to the QPR squad for the first time this season following a hamstring injury.
Defenders Grant Hall, James Perch (both knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are all sidelined.
Match facts
- Sunderland haven't lost any of their last 10 league matches against QPR in the second tier (W6 D4). Their last defeat was in May 1973, four days after winning the FA Cup final against Leeds.
- QPR have beaten Sunderland in their last three league encounters, all in the Premier League between 2013 and 2015.
- Black Cats manager Simon Grayson hasn't lost any of his last seven league meetings with QPR (W4 D3) since a 3-2 defeat as Blackpool boss in March 2008.
- However, Grayson's heaviest home defeat as a manager came against an Ian Holloway side - Grayson's Leeds were hammered 5-0 by Blackpool in November 2011.
- QPR haven't won an away Championship match against a side who were relegated from the Premier League the previous season since beating Derby in January 2009, drawing nine and losing five since.
- Sunderland haven't failed to win any of their opening six home league games of a season since 2005-06, when they finished bottom of the Premier League.