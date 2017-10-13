Championship
Fulham15:00Preston
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Preston North End

Floyd Ayite
Floyd Ayite has scored one goal in six appearances for Fulham this season
Fulham captain Tom Cairney (knee) remains sidelined but left-back Rafa Soares and forward Floyd Ayite are both back in contention to face Preston.

Sheyi Ojo (shoulder) is expected to be out for three months while Lucas Piazon (broken leg) is a long-term absentee.

Preston will be without the suspended Darnell Fisher while Tommy Spurr is a doubt after picking up a knock.

Paul Gallagher, John Welsh and Ben Pearson have all returned to training, but Pearson may not feature.

SAM's prediction
Home win 55%Draw 26%Away win 19%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Fulham have won each of their last three league games against Preston, last winning four in a row between October 1991 and January 1993.
  • The Lilywhites are aiming to end a five-match winless league run against Fulham (D2 L3), with their last win coming in October 2000 at Craven Cottage.
  • No Championship side has hit the woodwork more than Fulham this season (9, level with Bristol City).
  • Preston boss Alex Neil has won just one of his last 15 league games against sides from London (D6 L8), beating Brentford 5-0 with Norwich in December 2016.
  • Fulham have used just five English players in the Championship this season, fewer than any other side.
  • Preston have conceded just six league goals this season, less than half they had conceded after 11 games last season (14).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff11731179824
2Wolves117221911823
3Sheff Utd117041510521
4Bristol City115512011920
5Leeds116231811720
6Preston11551136720
7Aston Villa115421710719
8Ipswich106042016418
9Norwich115331113-218
10Fulham114521410417
11Middlesbrough11443139416
12Sheff Wed114431512316
13Nottm Forest115061519-415
14Millwall113441413113
15Derby103431313013
16QPR113441415-113
17Hull113352219312
18Barnsley103251315-211
19Brentford111641315-29
20Reading10235912-39
21Burton11236623-179
22Birmingham11227719-128
23Sunderland111461221-97
24Bolton11029422-182
View full Championship table

