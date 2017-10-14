Oldham Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shrewsbury
|12
|9
|3
|0
|18
|8
|10
|30
|2
|Wigan
|12
|9
|1
|2
|22
|7
|15
|28
|3
|Bradford
|12
|8
|2
|2
|22
|13
|9
|26
|4
|Rotherham
|12
|7
|0
|5
|22
|13
|9
|21
|5
|Peterborough
|11
|6
|2
|3
|22
|17
|5
|20
|6
|Charlton
|11
|6
|2
|3
|19
|15
|4
|20
|7
|Blackburn
|10
|6
|1
|3
|15
|8
|7
|19
|8
|Scunthorpe
|12
|5
|4
|3
|12
|7
|5
|19
|9
|Fleetwood
|11
|6
|1
|4
|20
|19
|1
|19
|10
|Oxford Utd
|12
|5
|3
|4
|21
|14
|7
|18
|11
|Blackpool
|11
|5
|3
|3
|16
|13
|3
|18
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|12
|6
|0
|6
|23
|23
|0
|18
|13
|Portsmouth
|12
|5
|2
|5
|16
|14
|2
|17
|14
|MK Dons
|12
|5
|2
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|17
|15
|Southend
|12
|4
|4
|4
|17
|22
|-5
|16
|16
|Walsall
|12
|3
|5
|4
|16
|21
|-5
|14
|17
|Doncaster
|12
|3
|3
|6
|15
|15
|0
|12
|18
|Rochdale
|12
|2
|5
|5
|10
|14
|-4
|11
|19
|Oldham
|11
|3
|1
|7
|17
|26
|-9
|10
|20
|Bury
|11
|2
|3
|6
|12
|17
|-5
|9
|21
|Wimbledon
|12
|2
|3
|7
|5
|14
|-9
|9
|22
|Northampton
|12
|2
|2
|8
|8
|22
|-14
|8
|23
|Gillingham
|12
|1
|4
|7
|6
|16
|-10
|7
|24
|Plymouth
|12
|1
|2
|9
|8
|21
|-13
|5
