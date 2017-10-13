Celtic v Dundee

Celtic beat Dundee 4-0 in this season's League Cup

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Celtic are likely to be without five players for Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting Dundee.

Stuart Armstrong, Scott Brown, Anthony Ralston and Jozo Simunovic are nursing recent injuries and Tom Rogic will only return from Australia duty on Friday.

Dundee are boosted by the return of defenders Josh Meekings, Jules Etxabeguren and Kosta Gadzhalov.

Scott Allan would not have been available against his parent club, but is recovering from groin surgery.

MATCH STATS

Dundee have lost 21 of their last 26 games against Celtic in the league, winning none (D5).

Of Dundee's last nine league trips to Celtic Park, they have scored just two goals, conceding a total of 28.

Celtic are currently unbeaten in 47 Scottish Premiership matches (W41 D6).

Only five of Dundee's 10 league goals this season have come from open play.

Celtic's top scorer Callum McGregor is one shy of his league total for the whole of last season - six.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "Jozo, like Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong, is very unlikely to be involved against Dundee on Saturday but all three should train and hopefully be ready for Bayern Munich [on Wednesday].

"So it was never an injury that was going to keep him out for a sustained period of time but he felt something and he stayed behind to get treatment.

"[Brown and Armstrong] are great, they have come through very well and will join the squad tomorrow for training. Maybe too soon for Saturday but certainly they should be fine for Bayern Munich.

"[Ralston] still hasn't trained yet so we are keeping an eye on him. He has spent a real good couple of weeks with the medical team and hopefully he will be in very soon also.

"We are still waiting on Tom Rogic, he has a way to go. He normally arrives the day before so he should be back tomorrow.

"It is very difficult when he has had the travel he has had. There is normally a protocol with him in terms of the way he feels, as you can imagine with the travel in such a short period of time, so normally when he gets back he needs to recover for at least 48 hours so I think Dundee will be soon for him.

"What I've been impressed by [Dundee manager] Neil [McCann is that] he's clearly trying to get them to play, to show a courage on the ball. He wants his teams to build from behind so they open the game up very well in order to want to get on the ball.

"So it seems pretty clear to me to how they want to play and it doesn't matter where they play whether it's at home or away from home, they want to impose their way of working."

Dundee midfielder Lewis Spence: "I've never even been there or played there, so I'm really looking forward to it.

"There will be about 58,000 plus there, so that's what you relish; playing the best teams in the best stadiums and that is probably Celtic Park at this moment.

"I'm really looking forward to it and I think most of the boys are. There is no fear going there, we are underdogs, nobody expects us to take away anything, so why should we go there and sit back?

"We need to have a go at them. Most teams sit back and bring on that pressure, but it's very hard to keep that up.

"You need to give them a bit back and catch them on a bad day and be at your best to beat them.

"It will be a tough ask, it's some record they have at the moment but records are there to be broken."