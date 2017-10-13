Ross County v Heart of Midlothian

The sides drew 2-2 in their only meeting in Dingwall last term

Owen Coyle has no injury concerns for his first home match in charge of Ross County against Hearts.

Midfielder Christopher Routis comes back into contention after missing several games with a hamstring injury.

Hearts will be without midfielder Arnaud Djoum and defender Aaron Hughes for "another two or three weeks" according to boss Craig Levein.

Levein expects centre-back John Souttar to be fit, and is monitoring a couple of other injuries, but "nothing major".

MATCH STATS

Ross County have only beaten Hearts once at home in the Premiership - in September 2013.

After a run of nine consecutive matches unbeaten against the Staggies (W5 D4), Hearts lost last time the two sides met in the Premiership at Tynecastle in March.

County have won just one of their past seven league matches, however, that victory came in their last outing against Kilmarnock.

Hearts have won just two of their past 14 Premiership fixtures, (D5 L7), with both of those victories coming on the road.

PRE-MATCH QUOTES

Ross County manager Owen Coyle: "It's the same as anything, regardless of what you undertake, you want to get some momentum. The only way you can do that is by doing things right in games and winning points and picking yourselves up.

"Coming off a great level of performance and three points against Kilmarnock, we want that to continue.

"We understand that it will be a really tough game, they are a good side with a very, very good manager in Craig.

"But as we've said before, we want to start winning games at home. We have not done that yet in the league this year.

"We have an opportunity on Saturday to go out and get to that same level of performance and look to get that valuable home win."

Hearts boss Craig Levein: "I felt really bad after the Aberdeen game [the 0-0 draw at Murrayfield in his first game back in charge]; I felt we should have won that.

"Then [against Dundee in their last game] when I see the players trying as hard as they did, putting in so much effort and trying to do everything that they'd worked on, then make a couple of errors and lose the game that we should never have lost, of course there's a feeling of disappointment.

"But you dust yourself down and get on with it."