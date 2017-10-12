Liverpool v Manchester United

The last Premier League meeting between these sides at Anfield was a tense goalless draw

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool will be without forward Sadio Mane, who faces a six-week absence with a hamstring injury suffered during international duty for Senegal.

Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are expected to be available despite a lengthy journey back from Chile.

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini injured knee ligaments playing for Belgium.

Captain Michael Carrick is doubtful with a calf injury but defender Phil Jones should recover from a knee issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "'It's only three points' seems to be Jose Mourinho's mantra, but that won't stop this being hyped as the biggest game around - which, in terms of worldwide interest, it might well be.

"It comes at the same stage as last season's Anfield meeting, which was similarly ramped up but ended up being turgid, with United in full-on shut-up shop mode.

"This HAS to be different, doesn't it?

"This time Mourinho's goal-filled team will surely attack - but perhaps only after a stifling start. Expect Liverpool to go hard for the early goal to open it right up.

"12.30pm starts can be slow burners in terms of atmosphere and action. This shouldn't be."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "When you are in a big club, when you are a big player, when you are a big manager, every game is important.

"You cannot look at some matches as cup finals and other matches differently. It's three points, not four. It's just a three-point match. That's the way I approach it.

"Do I like to go to Anfield? Yes, I love it. Do I like to play against Liverpool? Yes. I like amazing stadiums and the best opponents but the preparation is not different. It's just a match."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have failed to beat Manchester United in six Premier League games since since a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford in March 2014 (D2, L4).

United have won three of their past five league visits to Anfield (D1, L1), keeping clean sheets in the last two games.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost just one of the last 14 home games in all competitions (W8, D5).

However, they have only one victory in their last seven league and cup matches (D4, L2).

Defeat would leave Liverpool on 12 points from eight Premier League games, the same tally as when Brendan Rodgers was sacked in 2015-16.

Jurgen Klopp has only lost once in seven competitive meetings with Jose Mourinho (W3, D3).

Philippe Coutinho has registered nine goals and three assists in his last 12 Premier League games.

Manchester United

A win on Saturday would give Manchester United a Premier League club record 22 points after eight games.

They have kept 17 Premier League clean sheets in 2017, three more than any other side.

United have also kept eight clean sheets in their last nine league games.

Romelu Lukaku could become the first player to score eight goals in his first eight Premier League games for Manchester United.

However, Lukaku has just one goal in his last seven games against Liverpool, failing to register a shot on target in five of those matches.

Marcus Rashford has recorded five goals and four assists in his last 10 appearances.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.