Manchester City v Stoke City

Sergio Aguero is one shy of Manchester City's all-time goalscoring record

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero resumed full training on Thursday and could be involved two weeks after breaking a rib in a car crash.

Fabian Delph is a slight doubt because of a hamstring problem, although he too has returned to training.

Stoke are without Joe Allen, who suffered concussion while playing for Wales against the Republic of Ireland.

Ryan Shawcross and Bruno Martins Indi are unlikely to feature because of respective back and groin injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "It is a question that has already been posed, and it will be asked time and time again this season - how do you try and stop free-scoring Manchester City?

"Stoke manager Mark Hughes will have been searching for an answer during the international break. He succeeded with a plan as recently as March when Stoke earned a goalless draw at the Etihad.

"However, his former club currently have a much more clinical look about them; 22 goals from only seven games, including 5-0 victories in each of their last two home fixtures, has given them an added air of confidence, particularly evident in their victory at Chelsea.

"Any hint of a repeat from last season's visit for Stoke will be a welcome bonus."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes on Manchester City: "As good as they were last year they still felt they needed to go into the market and spend £200m to address a few areas of the team.

"That's the resources they have and they use them very, very well. They look a lot stronger this year, certainly than they were last year.

"It's a big test for us but it's not one we're not afraid of."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Stoke, who got a much-needed win against Southampton in their last game, picked up a point when they came to Etihad Stadium last season.

I don't see that happening again this time though - all over the pitch, the home side will have too much for the Potters and you have to think their front five will find a way through.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Stoke's only win - and goal - in nine Premier League visits to the Etihad Stadium came in August 2014 courtesy of Mame Biram Diouf's 70-yard run and near-post finish.

Manchester City have scored four goals in half of the six most recent meetings - but failed to score in the other three.

Stoke could keep consecutive top-flight clean sheets at Manchester City for the first time.

Manchester City

The league leaders are on a 19-match unbeaten home run in all competitions (W13, D6).

Manchester City have also won five successive Premier League matches and gone 15 games without defeat in the competition (W12, D3).

Pep Guardiola's side won 5-0 in each of their last two home games in the division. The only Premier League side to record three consecutive home wins by a margin of five goals or more is Chelsea in 2010 under Carlo Ancelotti.

A win over Stoke would equal the club's best start to a top-flight season after eight games. They began the title-winning 2011-12 campaign with seven wins and a draw.

City have kept four consecutive clean sheets in the league for the first time since a six-match run in September 2015.

Sergio Agüero needs one goal to equal Eric Brook's club record of 177 in all competitions.

Kevin de Bruyne has been directly involved in 15 goals in his past 17 league games for City, with three goals and 12 assists.

Raheem Sterling has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances.

Stoke City

Mark Hughes' side ended a five-match winless run in all competitions by defeating Southampton in their most recent fixture.

They are vying to register consecutive league victories for the first time since January.

Stoke's only win in their last 11 Premier League away matches came at Southampton in May. The Potters failed to score in seven of those 11 games.

They have lost 15 and drawn one of their last 16 top-flight away matches against sides that began the day as league leaders. Stoke's most recent win against such opposition came at Manchester City in April 1972.

Saido Berahino has played for 31 hours and 48 minutes in the Premier League since his last goal.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 11% Probability of home win: 85% Probability of away win: 4%

