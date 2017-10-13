Burnley v West Ham United

Robbie Brady has scored three goals in five Premier League games against West Ham

TEAM NEWS

Burnley will again be without summer signing Jonathan Walters, who remains sidelined for the foreseeable future with a knee injury.

Nahki Wells and Dean Marney are both making progress from long-term injures but are not yet ready to return.

West Ham's only certain absentee is injured defender James Collins.

Javier Hernandez will be assessed after playing for Mexico in midweek, while Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini are available after injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "It's Burnley's best ever Premier League start, and if their presence in the top six is surprising, so too are the results behind it.

"Sean Dyche's men have already surpassed their away points for the WHOLE of last season. The flip side is their uncharacteristic stutters at home - just one win and only one goal.

"Although West Ham have yet to win on the road they seem to have addressed their defensive problems which had them bottom in August, and they'll be quietly confident of extending their excellent recent record at Turf Moor."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I think there's plenty more work to be done... but I think to get off to the start we have is very pleasing.

"It's unrealistic for me to say that we knew it was going to happen, because we didn't."

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "Does their start surprise me? Yes, it did, especially their away form because last year they waited until March or whenever to get that first away win.

"If you ask which team has beat Chelsea and Everton and drawn against Spurs and Liverpool and didn't know it was them, you would say Manchester United and not Burnley."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It feels like playing away suits the Clarets more at the moment - they like the opposition to come on to them, so they can react to that.

That's why I think this one will end up in a draw, and I don't think either side would be too unhappy with that.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have won their last five games against Burnley in all competitions, including four in the Premier League.

Burnley have scored in 25 of their 26 top-flight home matches against West Ham, the only exception being a 0-0 draw in February 1928.

Burnley

Twelve points from seven games represents Burnley's best start to a Premier League campaign.

They are unbeaten in a Premier League club record five games (W2, D3). It's their longest top-flight run without defeat since a seven-game streak in February 1975.

All four of Burnley's home league wins in 2017 have been by a 1-0 scoreline.

Only two goals have been scored at Turf Moor in three Premier League matches this season.

The Clarets have conceded only once before half time this season, Mo Salah's goal for Liverpool in last month's 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Sean Dyche has made just five changes to Burnley's starting XI in the Premier League so far, fewer than any other team. West Ham have made 16, which is the second most.

West Ham United

West Ham are yet to win in four away league games this campaign (D1, L3) and have conceded 10 goals in the process.

Six of West Ham's seven league goals in 2017-18 have come in the second half, which is a league-high.

The Hammers have registered three clean sheets in their last four league games, after managing none in the previous five.

Defeat would leave them with an identical record to this stage of last season (W2, D1, L5).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.