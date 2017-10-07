Turkey 0-3 Iceland

World Cup Qualifying - European - Group I
Iceland competed in their first major tournament at Euro 2016
Iceland are on the brink of qualifying for their first World Cup following victory in Turkey on Friday.

Burnley's Johann Gudmundsson opened the scoring in the first half, latching on to a cross at the far post.

Further goals from Aston Villa's Birkir Bjarnason and Kari Arnason ended Turkey's hopes and secured a 3-0 win.

Iceland, who lead Group I with 19 points - two ahead of Croatia and Ukraine - play sixth-placed Kosovo in their last game on Monday.

Victory for Iceland would secure qualification but they are guaranteed a top-two finish in their group after Croatia drew 1-1 with Finland, also on Friday.

Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko made sure of a 2-0 victory over Kosovo - who have only taken one point from nine games in their debut World Cup qualification campaign - after Leart Paqarada opened the scoring with an own goal in the second half.

Iceland, with a population of only 333,000, knocked England out in the last 16 of Euro 2016, prompting the resignation of England boss Roy Hodgson.

Line-ups

Turkey

  • 1Babacan
  • 22Ayhan
  • 15Topal
  • 13SöyüncüBooked at 40mins
  • 18ErkinBooked at 79mins
  • 20SahinSubstituted forTufanat 45'minutes
  • 5BelozogluSubstituted forMalliat 78'minutes
  • 9Tosun
  • 14Ozyakup
  • 10TuranBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMorat 60'minutes
  • 17Yilmaz

Substitutes

  • 2Sarioglu
  • 3Köybasi
  • 4Toprak
  • 6Tufan
  • 7Yokuslu
  • 8Inan
  • 11Yazici
  • 12Kirintili
  • 16Ünal
  • 19Malli
  • 21Mor
  • 23Tekin

Iceland

  • 1Halldórsson
  • 2Saevarsson
  • 14Arnason
  • 6Sigurdsson
  • 18Magnusson
  • 7Berg GudmundssonBooked at 16minsSubstituted forSkúlasonat 82'minutes
  • 10Sigurdsson
  • 17GunnarssonSubstituted forIngasonat 65'minutes
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 11FinnbogasonSubstituted forSkulasonat 78'minutes
  • 22Bödvarsson

Substitutes

  • 3Fjóluson
  • 4Hermannsson
  • 5Ingason
  • 9Smárason
  • 12Kristinsson
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 15Sigurjonsson
  • 16Skulason
  • 19Gíslason
  • 20Kjartansson
  • 21Traustason
  • 23Skúlason
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home6
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Turkey 0, Iceland 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Turkey 0, Iceland 3.

Foul by Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey).

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson.

Offside, Turkey. Oguzhan Ozyakup tries a through ball, but Kaan Ayhan is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Cenk Tosun (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Ari Freyr Skúlason replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Birkir Saevarsson.

Booking

Caner Erkin (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Caner Erkin (Turkey).

Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Yunus Malli replaces Emre.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Olafur Skulason replaces Alfred Finnbogason.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Hannes Thór Halldórsson.

Attempt saved. Oguzhan Ozyakup (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Emre.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Sverrir Ingi Ingason.

Offside, Turkey. Emre Mor tries a through ball, but Caglar Söyüncü is caught offside.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Sverrir Ingi Ingason.

Cenk Tosun (Turkey) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Iceland).

Attempt missed. Mehmet Topal (Turkey) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emre Mor with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Ragnar Sigurdsson.

Foul by Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey).

Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mehmet Topal (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hördur Bjorgvin Magnusson (Iceland).

Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Turkey).

Kári Arnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Iceland. Sverrir Ingi Ingason replaces Aron Gunnarsson.

Attempt missed. Emre (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Emre Mor (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alfred Finnbogason (Iceland).

Attempt blocked. Emre (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emre Mor.

Substitution

Substitution, Turkey. Emre Mor replaces Arda Turan.

Caner Erkin (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jón Dadi Bödvarsson (Iceland).

Hand ball by Kaan Ayhan (Turkey).

Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 6th October 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - European results

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001831524
2Portugal87012842421
3Hungary8314119210
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107318-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany99003833527
2Northern Ireland96121751219
3Czech Rep93331210212
4Norway93151616010
5Azerbaijan9315914-510
6San Marino9009246-440

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia95311910918
2Wales9450135817
3R. of Ireland9441116516
4Austria93331312112
5Georgia9054813-55
6Moldova9027422-182

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland971124121222
2Denmark96121971219
3Montenegro95131881016
4Romania9333119212
5Armenia9207925-166
6Kazakhstan9027525-202

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97201731423
2Scotland95221510517
3Slovakia9504147715
4Slovenia9423105514
5Lithuania9135719-126
6Malta9018322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain98103533225
2Italy96212081220
3Albania94141012-213
4Israel94051014-412
5Macedonia92251115-48
6Liechtenstein9009135-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium87103533222
2Bos-Herze84221981114
3Greece8341115613
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008337-340

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland9612147719
2Croatia9522134917
3Ukraine9522137617
4Turkey94231211114
5Finland9225711-48
6Kosovo9018322-191
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

