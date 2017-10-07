Debutants Niger win first U-17 World Cup match as Guinea lose opener

From the section

Salim Abdourahmane of Niger celebrates after scoring their goal against North Korea

Debutants Niger made history on Saturday by winning their first match at the Under-17 World Cup in India, but Guinea were beaten in their opening group fixture.

Niger were 1-0 winners over North Korea in Kochi to record a victory in their first Group D match.

Salim Abdourahmane struck Niger's goal in the 59th minute to seal the win.

Brazil are top of Group D after a 2-1 win over Spain.

Niger will next play Spain on Tuesday.

In Goa, Guinea fell to a 3-1 win to Iran in their first match of Group C.

After a tight first half, Iran raced to a 3-0 lead in the final 30 minutes of the match with goals from Allahyar Sayyad, Mohammad Sharifi and Saeid Karimi.

Guinea got a consolation goal in stoppage time through Fandje Toure.

Iran are top of Group C followed by Germany who beat Costa Rica 2-1.

Guinea, who are bottom of the standings, face Costa Rica next on Tuesday.