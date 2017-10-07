World Cup 2018: Scotland revival no surprise to Slovenia coach

Chris Martin's 88th-minute winner against Slovenia at Hampden sparked Scotland's resurgence

World Cup qualifying: Slovenia v Scotland Venue: Stozice Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Outgoing Slovenia head coach Srecko Katanec says Scotland's resurgence in their World Cup qualifying campaign has come as no surprise to him.

Katanec said after losing to England he will leave at the end of the campaign.

Slovenia's slim chances of prolonging that beyond Sunday depend on them beating Scotland, and Slovakia slipping up at home to Malta.

"We still believe but Scotland have a very good team and I'm not surprised by their good form," said Katanec.

Scotland's 1-0 home win over Slovenia in March was the start of a five-game unbeaten run in which they have taken 13 points out of 15 to move to the brink of a World Cup play-off.

"Even the first game against Slovakia, when they lost [3-0], I thought Scotland played very well until they conceded," added Katanec.

"They have a style of play we're not really too comfortable with, very aggressive."

Though Slovenia's hopes of finishing second are remote, they are unbeaten at home since 2015 and have yet to concede a goal at the Stozice Stadium in this campaign.

Katanec is leaving his position as Slovenia coach after their campaign finishes

But Katanec has come in for criticism from the Slovenian media and a section of supporters, which has led him to announce his departure, although he also mentioned "personal problems I have to attend to", and said he would elaborate on those at a later date.

"We are very good at the back and have got some solid results but because of all the negativity in Slovenia, that wasn't good enough," he explained.

"We have to be stronger up front and we have a chance to do something about that tomorrow [Sunday].

"The expectations are the same for every other game. We still have mathematical chances to qualify and as long as that stands, we'll do our best and try to win the game.

"We're well prepared and the atmosphere in the team is good."

Victory for Scotland in Ljubljana will secure second place for Gordon Strachan's side in Group F, and the prospect of a place among the top eight European runners-up who go through to the play-offs.