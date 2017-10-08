Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Slovenia, World Cup, Walker, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland coach Gordon Strachan expects a long, nervous night against Slovenia as the Scots seek a win to secure a World Cup play-off place. (Scotland on Sunday)

Strachan will warn striker Leigh Griffiths not to get booked for celebrating if he scores in Ljubljana on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

Griffiths has issued a rallying cry before Scotland's final World Cup qualifying Group F match, saying: "It's not just us we're playing for, the staff and the 18 people in the squad - there's five million out there." (Sunday Mail)

Former Scotland favourite James McFadden believes Leigh Griffiths has now taken on the mantle of talisman for the national team. (Scotland on Sunday)

Slovenia coach Srecko Katanec has refused to rule out his side's chances of finishing second in Group F and reaching the play-offs. (Sunday Herald - subscription required)

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is eager to play in next year's World Cup in Russia with Scotland but insists he could still be playing by the time the 2022 finals in Qatar come around. (Sun)

And Gordon says Scotland will have to beat the world's best goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, if they are to defeat Slovenia. (Sunday Herald - subscription required)

Left-back Andrew Robertson hopes to make the Scotland supporters proud on Sunday evening. (Scotland on Sunday)

St Johnstone's Stefan Scougall believes Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck could have been the perfect replacement for injured Celtic captain Scott Brown in the Scotland side. (Sunday Mail)

Former Rangers midfielder Fleck helped the Blades win promotion to the Championship

Former Dundee United, Hibernian and Kilmarnock boss Mixu Paatelainen is ready to return to management having spent the past year learning from the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Hodgson. (Sun)

Hearts winger Jamie Walker believes Rangers would have stumped up the cash to sign him in the summer had they really wanted him on board, having been the subject of failed bids by the Ibrox side. (Sunday Mail)