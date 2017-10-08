Slovenia v Scotland: Craig Gordon says Scots must 'grasp World Cup moment'

Craig Gordon has not conceded a goal in his past three qualifying games

World Cup qualifying: Slovenia v Scotland Venue: Stozice Stadium Date: Sunday, 8 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon says missing out on the Euro 2008 play-offs a decade ago will spur him on as the Scots seek a victory over Slovenia on Sunday to ensure a World Cup play-off.

Gordon was part of Alex McLeish's side beaten by Italy at Hampden in 2007 to prolong their major tournament agony.

That period of absence has now doubled and Gordon is determined Scotland will not fall at the final hurdle again.

"That was in the early part of my international career," he recalled.

"I maybe thought there might be many more opportunities to come at that stage, but there hasn't been.

"Now at 34, nearly 35, it is something that might not come again. For me personally, it is a big moment to try and grasp, and hopefully we can all play as if it is our last opportunity and try and grab it."

A 1-0 win over Slovenia at Hampden in March, courtesy of a late Chris Martin goal, was the starting point of Scotland's current five-game unbeaten run.

Chris Martin's 88th-minute winner against Slovenia sparked Scotland's resurgence

"That was a big moment in the group for us," acknowledged Gordon, who has kept a clean sheet in four of those games, including the past there.

"It was a very late goal to get the three points, which started the run we have been on since. If that didn't happen and we only got a draw, we probably wouldn't be sitting here now and hoping to get a play-off place. That gave us a lot of confidence and we have gone on a good run from there.

"We are in a good place, especially after the start of the campaign. It is up to us now to try to get one more win. We have done well over the last four or five games to put ourselves in this position, and now we have to make that final jump and get the points to make sure we do it."

'Confidence is as high as it possibly could be'

Far from trying to shut out the excitement surrounding the national team's late surge to the brink of a play-off place, Gordon says the squad should relish it.

"We are actually happy we are in this situation we have got ourselves in. It is not something we should burden ourselves with," he added.

"It is great to be involved in this and have this opportunity. We have earned it. No matter how we started, we are finishing well. If we perform to the same level as in the last four or five games, then we give ourselves a great opportunity.

"We are on a great run, confidence is as high as it possibly could be.

"But we are up against a good team, and we have to pay attention to that. They have got dangerous players that can hurt us. We know we have to perform well but at the same time, have to be aware of the threat Slovenia possess.

"We have still got a very big task. I think everybody is thinking it is maybe going to be easy but it isn't. They have got one of the best goalkeepers in the world and a mean defence. We are going to have to really play well and create chances, and hopefully take one."