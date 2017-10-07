BBC Sport - NI captain Steven Davis wary of 'improving' Norway in final World Cup qualifier

NI captain Davis wary of 'improving Norway'

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis says his side have to "stay focused on getting the right result" as they bid to secure a place in the World Cup play-offs by securing at least a draw against Norway on Sunday.

Michael O'Neill's men are already assured of second place in Group C behind Germany but may need a point against the Norwegians in Oslo to be one of the eight best runners-up who will contest the play-offs.

Davis, capped 97 times, is one of six Northern Ireland players who would miss the first leg of a play-off should they receive a yellow card on Sunday night.

