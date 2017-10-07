Northern Ireland midfielder Oliver Norwood is hoping to celebrate his 50th cap on Sunday night by beating Norway in Oslo and securing a place in November's play-offs for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

Norwood is one of six NI players who are one booking away from missing the first leg of any potential play-off next month through suspension.

The 26-year-old, currently on loan at Fulham from Brighton, made his first appearance against Montenegro in August 2010.