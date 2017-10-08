Darren McCauley collects player of month award for September

Coleraine winger Darren McCauley has been named as the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Player of the Month for September.

McCauley scored six goals during the month, with doubles against Glenavon, Ards and Carrick Rangers.

Coleraine are four points ahead of Linfield at the top of the table, having won eight and drawn one of their nine Premiership matches so far.

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney was selected as manager of the month.

The managerial award was the second in succession for the former Linfield and Ballymena United midfielder.

"I'm very fortunate because I'm playing in a great team and under a great manager in Oran Kearney. I could not have won this award without them," said McCauley, a student currently based in Dublin.

"The main thing, however, is not goals or individual awards, it's the fact that we remain unbeaten, which is a massive achievement."

Dungannon Swifts defender Chris Hegarty was second, while Glenavon midfielder Mark Sykes was third.