How to stop Harry Kane? Don't let him in the stadium, says Lithuania boss

Harry Kane scored the winner for England in the 1-0 win over Slovenia on Thursday

How do you stop a striker who has scored 14 goals in his past nine games?

Harry Kane has been in sensational form for Tottenham and England over the past month, and will be keen to add to that tally in England's final World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in Vilnius on Sunday.

Lithuania manager Edgaras Jankauskas has a novel solution: don't let Kane into the ground.

Asked how he would stop the 24-year-old, Jankauskas joked: "The first plan would be to not let him into the stadium.

"We know he is in terrific form and to stop him, well, we have to pay a lot of attention and to use everything we can against such a goalscoring machine."

Despite qualifying for next summer's World Cup in Russia with a game to spare, England have been criticised for their performances.

"It shows the level the football is at, when they are criticised after winning and qualifying for the World Cup," Jankauskas said.

"In general, criticism is always normal when you have so much media interest and football is so popular. Teams like England are always criticised a bit, even if they win."