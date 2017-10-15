Southampton 2-2 Newcastle United

Southampton had scored just three goals at home this season before this game

Manolo Gabbiadini marked his return to Southampton's side by scoring both goals as battling Saints twice came from behind to deny Newcastle United victory in an entertaining game at St Mary's.

Isaac Hayden fired the Magpies ahead from 25 yards after goalkeeper Fraser Forster was left flat-footed before Joselu was denied from making it 2-0 by the bar.

Saints conjured up a rare home goal through Gabbiadini's shot on the turn only for Newcastle to restore their lead 87 seconds later, Ayoze Perez finding the net from an angle after Forster had spilled the Spaniard's initial shot.

Newcastle were denied victory when Gabbiadini, starting for the first time since 9 September, scored from the penalty spot after Florian Lejeune needlessly bundled over Shane Long.

Gabbiadini ends home goal woes

Southampton had failed to score in eight of their past nine Premier League home games - and they failed to muster a shot on target in the first half in this game.

Yet Mauricio Pellegrino was rewarded for his decision to restore Gabbiadini to the side as the Italian scored twice in 26 minutes to deny Newcastle a rare top-flight away win.

It looked like another frustrating game as Dusan Tadic, unmarked inside the six-yard area, headed tamely over the bar with the match goalless before Hayden fired the visitors ahead.

Benitez 'really pleased' with Newcastle performance

Southampton have won once in six league games but this gritty performance in front of their own fans was just what was needed after back-to-back defeats.

Forster will feel he should have done better for both goals, the England keeper having committed himself early when Hayden pulled the trigger before failing to hold Perez's shot.

Yet Lejeune's clumsy challenge on Long saved Forster's blushes and gifted Saints a point which moves them up to 10th in the table.

Newcastle gift point to Saints

Newcastle were on course for a second win in 15 Premier League away games when French defender Lejeune gifted the hosts a penalty.

Long was not in a goalscoring position when the foul was committed yet Benitez's side were made to pay.

Whereas the battling 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their previous game felt like a win, this will have felt like two points lost.

Isaac Hayden's goal was his first for Newcastle after joining from Arsenal in July

Lejeune almost made amends for his error in the dying moments but substitute Steven Davis was well placed to hack his header off the line.

Benitez's side produced a spirited display after the negative headlines of the training ground spat between Jamaal Lascelles and Mohamed Diame, which resulted in Jonjo Shelvey wearing a cast to protect a broken finger in this game.

Man of the match - Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton)

Manolo Gabbiadini did what his team-mates have been struggling to do at St Mary's this season - score goals. His first was a fine individual effort after creating space for himself inside the area

'One point is positive'

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino:

"The reaction was good at the end, our best 20 minutes.

"In the Premier League, most of the teams have the quality to score and we can't concede these sorts of goals.

Pellegrino positive after 'chaotic' draw

"The fans were behind us, pushing our team, at the end we had our best moment. We never controlled the game totally.

"I knew it would be difficult, but one point is a positive."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez:

"I have to be happy because we have drawn, at the same disappointed because we could have won.

"My bigger disappointment was to see 3,500 of our fans on Sunday, playing away, not getting the three points. Hopefully they can be happy with the point.

"We were more or less in control, they had to take more risks, when we conceded the goal the reaction was good.

"We have to be better in defence, have a little bit more possession. We were still trying to score, we finished strong.

"I wanted a little bit more, we worked so hard."

Seventh heaven for Saints - the stats

No side has been awarded more Premier League penalties in 2017 than Southampton (7, level with Bournemouth).

Saints have only lost one of their past 24 home league matches against Newcastle (W16 D7).

Isaac Hayden's strike was Newcastle's first in the first half of an away Premier League game since Papiss Cisse scored against Crystal Palace in November 2015.

Manolo Gabbiadini scored twice in this match - more than he'd managed in his previous 15 Premier League appearances.

This was the first time since the opening day of last season that Southampton recovered from behind at half-time in a Premier League game to earn a point.

What's next?

Both teams are in Premier League action next Saturday. Southampton host West Bromwich Albion (17:30 BST) while Newcastle are at home to Crystal Palace (15:00 BST).