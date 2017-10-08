Wales v Republic of Ireland: Coleman wants players to make more history

Chris Coleman's side are without injured Real Madrid midfielder Gareth Bale for Monday's game against the Republic of Ireland

2018 World Cup qualifier: Wales v Republic of Ireland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Monday, 9 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Chris Coleman wants his "golden generation" to forget the past and make more history in Monday's World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

Coleman guided Wales to their first finals for 58 yeas as they reached the Euro 2016 semi finals in France.

A win on Monday could see Wales go to their first World Cup since 1958.

"There is nothing for the players to fear ... I think both teams are going to go for it," he said.

He added: "We don't really talk about anything but what we need to be doing right now.

"They were labelled this 'golden' bunch of players before we qualified (for the Euro 2016 finals) and I fought against that, because they had not earned that tag.

"But they have earned it now. They are a golden era.

"This group of players have made a difference and they have gone one step further than anybody else that has come before them (by reaching Euro 2016).

"The problem is, that is in the past as well. Whatever we have done is not going to help us against Ireland."

The winners in Cardiff will guarantee at least second in Group D, with a draw enough for Wales to end up in that position and, potentially, a play off spot for Russia 2018.

However, a win for Wales would mean an automatic spot in the finals if Serbia fail to overcome Georgia.

Wales could also earn top spot if they draw and Serbia lose by two goals, but Welsh player of the year Chris Gunter says the squad have not been thinking about the various permutations.

"If we don't take care of our own business, it does not matter," said Gunter, who is set to earn his 83rd cap to move within two of Gary Speed's Wales outfield record of 85.

The Reading defender believes Wales fans can inspire them, saying: "Of course they are going to be nervous.

"But we really need them to fully believe in us and to fully back us and give us one last push."

Wales manager Coleman added: "I have sat there when I did not even know that, if the next result was a bad one, whether I would still be in a job.

"To be here now is an absolute joy for me."