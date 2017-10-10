World Cup Qualifying - European - Group B
Portugal 2-0 Switzerland

Andre Silva
Portugal scored 32 goals in their 10 World Cup qualifying matches

European champions Portugal beat Switzerland in Lisbon to finish top of European Qualifying Group B and reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

A draw or a loss would have left Portugal in the play-offs but an own goal from Johan Djourou and a goal from Andre Silva took Portugal through.

France beat Belarus 2-1 to win Group A, with Sweden finishing second despite losing 2-0 to the Netherlands.

The Dutch, who finished third in the 2014 World Cup, are eliminated.

They needed a seven-goal win to nudge Sweden out of the play-offs and scored two first-half goals through Arjen Robben, but it was not enough.

Olivier Giroud
Goals from Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud (pictured) and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann gave France a 2-1 win over Belarus

In Group H, Greece ensured their place in the play-offs with a 4-0 win over Gibraltar.

Belgium had already won that group and thrashed Cyprus 4-0 with Chelsea's Eden Hazard scoring twice, and further goals from his brother Thorgan and one late on from Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

The European teams to qualify for the World Cup so far are France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.

There are four more European places up for grabs, with eight nations - Sweden, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Italy, Greece and Croatia - taking part in two-legged play-offs.

Four of the teams will be seeded, and they will be confirmed when the next Fifa world rankings are announced next week.

Slovakia, who finished below England and above Scotland in Group F, are the nation to miss out on the play-offs as they are the second-placed side with the worst record.

Line-ups

Portugal

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 21Soares
  • 3Pepe
  • 6Fonte
  • 19EliseuBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPacheco Antunesat 68'minutes
  • 11Bernardo Silva
  • 14Carvalho
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 10João MárioSubstituted forDaniloat 90+1'minutes
  • 17Valente SilvaSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 75'minutes
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 2Bruno Alves
  • 4Cabral Semedo
  • 5Pacheco Antunes
  • 9Éder
  • 12Lopes
  • 13Danilo
  • 15André Gomes
  • 16Renato Sanches
  • 18Batalha Martins
  • 20Quaresma
  • 22Beto
  • 23Ganchinho Guedes

Switzerland

  • 1Sommer
  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 22Schär
  • 20Djourou
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 8FreulerBooked at 27minsSubstituted forZakariaat 45'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 10Xhaka
  • 23Shaqiri
  • 15DzemailiSubstituted forZuberat 66'minutes
  • 18MehmediSubstituted forEmboloat 66'minutes
  • 9Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 3Moubandje
  • 4Elvedi
  • 5Akanji
  • 6Lang
  • 7Embolo
  • 11Gavranovic
  • 12Hitz
  • 14Zuber
  • 16Frei
  • 17Zakaria
  • 19Derdiyok
  • 21Mvogo
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Portugal 2, Switzerland 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portugal 2, Switzerland 0.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Johan Djourou.

Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by William Carvalho.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Danilo Pereira replaces João Mário.

João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).

Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Johan Djourou (Switzerland).

Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Steven Zuber (Switzerland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Haris Seferovic.

Offside, Portugal. Pepe tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

William Carvalho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fabian Schär (Switzerland).

Foul by André Gomes (Portugal).

Fabian Schär (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Pepe (Portugal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Johan Djourou.

Attempt blocked. João Moutinho (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).

João Moutinho (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. André Gomes replaces André Silva.

Hand ball by Granit Xhaka (Switzerland).

Breel Embolo (Switzerland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by André Silva (Portugal).

Corner, Switzerland. Conceded by José Fonte.

Foul by Breel Embolo (Switzerland).

Vitorino Antunes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Denis Zakaria (Switzerland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Denis Zakaria (Switzerland).

André Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Portugal. Vitorino Antunes replaces Eliseu because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Eliseu (Portugal) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Switzerland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Breel Embolo.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th October 2017

  • PortugalPortugal2SwitzerlandSwitzerland0
    FT
  • FranceFrance2BelarusBelarus1
    FT
  • LuxembourgLuxembourg1BulgariaBulgaria1
    FT
  • NetherlandsNetherlands2SwedenSweden0
    FT
  • HungaryHungary1Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands0
    FT
  • LatviaLatvia4AndorraAndorra0
    FT
  • BelgiumBelgium4CyprusCyprus0
    FT
  • EstoniaEstonia1Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina2
    FT
  • GreeceGreece4GibraltarGibraltar0
    FT
View all World Cup Qualifying - European scores

