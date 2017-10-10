World Cup Qualifying - European - Group A
Netherlands2Sweden0

World Cup 2018: Arjen Robben retires from Netherlands duty after Sweden defeat

Arjen Robben
Arjen Robben scored at three World Cups for the Netherlands

Netherlands captain Arjen Robben has retired from international football after his side missed out on a place at next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Robben scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Sweden - but they were not enough for the Dutch to reach the play-offs.

The Bayern Munich forward said: "It hasn't been an easy decision but I am 33 and now must give my full focus to my club."

Robben made his debut in April 2003 and won 96 caps, scoring 37 times.

He is joint fourth on the Netherlands' all-time goalscorer list, level with former Arsenal forward Dennis Bergkamp.

His dinked penalty and 20-yard shot put the Dutch 2-0 up early on against Sweden on Tuesday night but the Netherlands needed to win by seven clear goals to overtake Sweden and take second place.

Robben was part of the squads which finished third at the 2014 World Cup and lost the 2010 final to Spain.

Line-ups

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2TeteSubstituted forJanmaatat 71'minutes
  • 3van Dijk
  • 4Rekik
  • 5Aké
  • 10WijnaldumSubstituted forKlaassenat 71'minutes
  • 6BlindBooked at 44mins
  • 8Vilhena
  • 11Robben
  • 9JanssenSubstituted forDostat 45'minutes
  • 7Babel

Substitutes

  • 12Janmaat
  • 13de Ligt
  • 14Hoedt
  • 15Veltman
  • 16van de Beek
  • 17Depay
  • 18van Ginkel
  • 20Klaassen
  • 21Dost
  • 22Stekelenburg
  • 23Zoet

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2LustigBooked at 55mins
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4Granqvist
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 17ClaessonSubstituted forSvenssonat 68'minutes
  • 7LarssonSubstituted forOlssonat 82'minutes
  • 13Johansson
  • 10Forsberg
  • 9Berg
  • 20ToivonenSubstituted forThelinat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Olsson
  • 8Ekdal
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 14Helander
  • 15Svensson
  • 16Krafth
  • 18Holmén
  • 19Rohden
  • 21Thelin
  • 22Sema
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Sergei Karasev

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home21
Away5
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Netherlands 2, Sweden 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, Sweden 0.

Ryan Babel (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mikael Lustig (Sweden).

Attempt blocked. Ryan Babel (Netherlands) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arjen Robben.

Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (Netherlands) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daryl Janmaat.

Attempt missed. Bas Dost (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a set piece situation.

Arjen Robben (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Isaac Kiese Thelin (Sweden).

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Martin Olsson replaces Sebastian Larsson because of an injury.

Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).

Attempt missed. Bas Dost (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tonny Vilhena with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Isaac Kiese Thelin replaces Ola Toivonen.

Foul by Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands).

Gustav Svensson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Babel.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Daryl Janmaat replaces Kenny Tete.

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Davy Klaassen replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.

Attempt missed. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcus Berg.

Substitution

Substitution, Sweden. Gustav Svensson replaces Viktor Claesson.

Nathan Aké (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).

Attempt saved. Tonny Vilhena (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bas Dost.

Arjen Robben (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden).

Attempt saved. Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bas Dost with a headed pass.

Foul by Karim Rekik (Netherlands).

Jakob Johansson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Sebastian Larsson (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

Mikael Lustig (Sweden) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Nathan Aké (Netherlands).

Viktor Claesson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Sebastian Larsson.

Offside, Sweden. Sebastian Larsson tries a through ball, but Marcus Berg is caught offside.

Foul by Daley Blind (Netherlands).

Jakob Johansson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Nathan Aké (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).

Substitution

Substitution, Netherlands. Bas Dost replaces Vincent Janssen.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France107211861223
2Sweden106132691719
3Netherlands106132112919
4Bulgaria104151419-513
5Luxembourg10136826-186
6Belarus10127621-155

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal109013242827
2Switzerland109012371627
3Hungary104151414013
4Faroe Islands10235416-129
5Latvia10217718-117
6Andorra10118223-214

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia1063120101021
2R. of Ireland10541126619
3Wales10451136717
4Austria104331412215
5Georgia10055814-65
6Moldova10028423-192

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109103633328
2Italy107212181323
3Albania104151013-313
4Israel104061015-512
5Macedonia103251515011
6Liechtenstein100010139-380

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium109104363728
2Greece105411761119
3Bos-Herze1052324131117
4Estonia103251319-611
5Cyprus10316918-910
6Gibraltar100010347-440

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712167922
2Croatia106221541120
3Ukraine10523139417
4Turkey104331413115
5Finland10235913-49
6Kosovo10019324-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

