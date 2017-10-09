Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Slovenia, Gordon Strachan, Kenny Miller, Davie Moyes

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Gordon Strachan refuses to be drawn on his future after Scotland's World Cup dream ended with a 2-2 draw against Slovenia in Ljubljana. He says: "No-one is hurting like the players, it's impossible. The fans can't hurt like that, I can't hurt. There shouldn't be any talk about what I'm thinking or what I'm doing at this moment in time because I am just looking after them."(Daily Mail)

"Genetically we are behind," says Strachan. "In the last campaign we were the second smallest, apart from Spain. We had to pick a team to combat the height and strength of the opposition at set plays. Genetically we have to work at things. Maybe we get big women and men together and see what we can do." (Daily Express)

Strachan continues: "We have to fight harder for every ball and jump higher because it is easier for these type of guys. Physically we have a problem against the teams we have faced in the last couple of years." (Guardian)

Scotland midfielders Barry Bannan and Darren Fletcher trudge off at the final whistle in Ljubljana

"If ever there was a country whose narrative was written by Mills and Doom then surely, it is ours." (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton tweets: "The Scotland campaign was lost because of Gordon Strachan and his team selections in the early games. Leigh Griffiths should have been starting every game."(Sun)

Scotland's 33-year-old midfielder Darren Fletcher, one of the team's best players against Slovenia, is "loyal to the cause" but his "first instinct will be to try and prolong his English Premier League career". (Scotsman)

Striker Kenny Miller's apparent fall-out with Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha appears to be over as he played in a closed doors match against Morton. Ton defender Thomas O'Ware says of the veteran: "He looked and played like the player we've all come to know and respect. He's actually a horrible player to play against." (Daily Record)

Former Everton, Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland manager David Moyes believes he's ready for another job at an elite club. "After what happened at Sunderland, I want something that gives me a decent chance to really build something. I did that at Everton," he says. (Daily Express)

Warriors scrum-half Henry Pyrgos played a part in the thrilling win over Cheetahs in South Africa on Friday

Hamilton goalkeeper Ryan Fulton hopes to play for Scotland Under-21s against Latvia on Tuesday, having missed his brother's wedding to be there.(Sun)

Former Rangers midfielder Bobby Russell believes that Graham Dorrans will have a big impact on the Ibrox club's play this season. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Judy Murray says the cost of paying for a talented son or daughter to come through the ranks in tennis is too onerous. "It's an enormous expense and it is why many, many kids and families pull out of it because the costs are just beyond the average family," she says. (Press and Journal)

A rematch between Anthony Crolla and Ricky Burns could be made for a vacant title if rumours of world lightweight champions Jorge Linares and Mikey Garcia moving up in weight prove to be correct.(Sun)

Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Henry Pyrgos reminded fans what he has to offer as he scored a great try in his team's Pro14 win over Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday. Looking ahead to Saturday's match in the European Champions Cup, he says: "These European pools are very tough and Exeter are a quality team so we know we have to step it up again."(Scotsman)