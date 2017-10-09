Steve Evans: Mansfield Town boss baffled by negative reaction from fans

Steve Evans has led Mansfield to five wins this season and they are two points adrift of the play-offs

Manager Steve Evans says he cannot understand the negative response from Mansfield's supporters on Saturday.

The Stags lost 2-0 at Colchester and are now ninth in League Two with 19 points from 12 matches.

There has been speculation about Evans' future, with Mansfield turning down two approaches from Gillingham last week.

"I watched my players go to the supporters and get told they are a load of rubbish, I've never experienced that," Evans told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"I have worries when you see the reaction at full-time. Whether people are in it for a promotion challenge or whether they are in it for glory days, there's a big, big difference.

"It was quite harsh on them because I think they gave us everything. I have done interviews with local media here and they are all saying the same thing, they find it hard to believe we have not scored today. We dominated for 75 minutes of the 90.

"I apologised to the players in the dressing room for the response they got when the genuinely went over to clap supporters, who had travelled a long way and paid their hard-earned money, but I apologised on their behalf."