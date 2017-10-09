Scotland: Craig Gordon admits Lithuania draw cost side dearly in qualifying

Craig Gordon produced a fantastic save to deny Slovenia's Roman Bezjak

Craig Gordon admits spilling two points at home to Lithuania is a huge source of regret for the Scotland squad after their failed bid to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

James McArthur's goal salvaged a point against the minnows, but it ultimately proved costly as Scotland missed out on a play-off berth on goal difference following a 2-2 draw in Slovenia.

"Yeah, that's the one that we should have won," Gordon told BBC Scotland.

"We didn't perform that night."

The Scots picked up just four points from their first four games in Group F, but a strong recent run left them in pole position to take second spot in the table going into the final round of matches.

Needing a win in Slovenia on Sunday, they took the lead through Leigh Griffiths' goal but eventually had to rely on an 88th-minute Robert Snodgrass strike to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Leigh Griffiths gave Scotland he lead in Slovenia with an excellent finish

"That's six games we've gone undefeated with a few good away results in there as well so we're playing well and getting those good results, we just left ourselves with too much to do too early," goalkeeper Gordon added.

"We've come up short, it wasn't our best performance (against Slovenia). It's a hard one to take."

Scotland have now failed in their last 10 attempts to qualify for a major tournament and Gordon admits the squad is in a state of flux, with manager Gordon Strachan's future unclear.

And there are members of the squad considering their international futures ahead of the inaugural Nations League and subsequent Euro 2020 campaign, with the latter not beginning until March 2019.

They include Darren Fletcher, who earned his 80th and possibly final cap while captaining the side in Ljubljana.

He will be 37 when the next European Championship finals kicks off. So too will Gordon, though he wants to hang around.

"Yeah, I mean it's a while before that begins now, I don't know what the manager's thoughts may be," the Celtic keeper said.

"There's a few players who are getting towards the end of their career, so it's time for everyone to take stock and see where they are and what the squad looks like going forward.

"I'll be available till I'm no longer needed, I want to keep playing as much as I possibly can so we'll see what the next campaign brings."

Gordon says a previously buoyant squad of players had been stunned into silence by their latest heartache.

"There's just disappointment, hardly anyone has said a word so far," he added. "We're just gutted that we didn't find a way to win the match.

The Scotland players were left dejected after the 2-2 draw on Sunday

"But we were away from home, don't forget. We can't go and think we can dominate a team that's as good as that here.

"Away from home you're going to have to take a bit of pressure and counter; it's a great finish by Leigh (Griffiths).

"We've lost goals from set-plays a few times in the campaign and that's annoying.

"The first one should have been our free-kick, somehow the referee sees it the other way and we end up losing a goal.

"We knew we were up against a very good team and it was always going to be very difficult to win the match."