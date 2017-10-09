Phil Brown: Southend manager 'frustrated' by captain Anton Ferdinand's red card

Anton Ferdinand was sent off after the final whistle against Doncaster

Southend United manager Phil Brown says defender Anton Ferdinand's red card against Doncaster Rovers was "very poor" and "very frustrating".

The Blues' captain was sent off for dissent after approaching referee Darren Handley after their 4-1 defeat.

Brown told BBC Essex: "He appraised the referee in an aggressive manner and the referee issued a red card."

Southend conceded four goals in just 11 minutes and also had full-back Harry Kyprianou limp off injured.

They have dropped to 15th in the League One table, but only four points below the play-off places.

However, Ferdinand's red card has added to Brown's problems when it comes to picking a back four for the Blues' next match at second-placed Wigan.

"I'm going into next week's game now with four centre-halves out," he added.