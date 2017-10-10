Women's Champions League: FC Bayern Munich v Chelsea Ladies (0-1 agg)

Chelsea held firm to keep a clean sheet at home in a terrific first leg

Chelsea will reach the last 16 of the Women's Champions League if they avoid defeat in the second leg of their tie against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The English side lead 1-0 after last Wednesday's first leg at Kingsmeadow, thanks to Drew Spence's early goal.

The second leg begins at 18:00 BST and the away goals rule is applicable.

"They [Bayern] are upset. We have to expect an atmosphere we haven't played in before," Chelsea boss Emma Hayes told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

"They are at home. But we are hardened, more resilient, more ready. We're showing our versatility."

Hayes' side, who are competing in Europe for a third consecutive season, have been eliminated by German opposition in Wolfsburg in each of the past two seasons.

Frauen Bundesliga runners-up Bayern reached the quarter-finals in the Champions League last term.

Women's FA Cup winners Manchester City, who lead Austrian side St Polten 3-0 in their tie, are at home for their second leg on Thursday.