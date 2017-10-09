World Cup Qualifying - South America
Ecuador00:30Argentina
Venue: Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

Ecuador v Argentina

Argentina
No Lionel Messi at the World Cup? It could happen...

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli is "very confident" his side can get the result they need against Ecuador to avoid missing out on a place at a World Cup for the first time since 1970.

The two-time world champions are sixth in the 10-team South American qualifying group.

They need a win to have a chance of securing one of the four automatic qualification spots for next summer's tournament in Russia.

"It depends on us," said Sampaoli.

"I'm very confident that if we play with the conviction that we did [against Peru] then we are going to be in the World Cup."

South America
The top four qualify automatically for next year's World Cup while the fifth-placed team faces a play-off with New Zealand

Argentina drew with Peru on Friday to leave them a point off the top four.

Ecuador have lost their past five qualifiers and are already eliminated - but Argentina have not beaten them in Quito since 2001.

A draw might be enough for Sampaoli's side to finish fifth and enter a play-off against New Zealand, providing Peru lose at home to fourth-placed Colombia.

"The team is angry but thinking that if they win in Ecuador, they will qualify," added Sampaoli. "There is a conviction that strikes me very much.

"We will continue searching, as we did with Venezuela and Peru."

Argentina will be without injured midfielder Fernando Gago for the game.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th October 2017

View all World Cup Qualifying - South America fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil17115138112738
2Uruguay1784528181028
3Chile178272624226
4Colombia177552018226
5Peru177462625125
6Argentina176741615125
7Paraguay177371924-524
8Ecuador176292526-120
9Bolivia1742111434-2014
10Venezuela1716101835-179
View full World Cup Qualifying - South America table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Also In Sport