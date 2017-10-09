World Cup Qualifying - European - Group I
Ukraine0Croatia0

Ukraine v Croatia

Line-ups

Ukraine

  • 12Pyatov
  • 9Karavayev
  • 3Khacheridi
  • 20Rakitskiy
  • 4Matvyenko
  • 11Marlos
  • 14Rotan
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 10Konoplyanka
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 19Garmash

Substitutes

  • 1Lunin
  • 2Sobol
  • 5Kucher
  • 8Malinovskiy
  • 13Shepelev
  • 15Buyalskiy
  • 16Sydorchuk
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 18Besedin
  • 21Perduta
  • 22Kovalenko
  • 23Koval

Croatia

  • 23Subasic
  • 21Vida
  • 5Mitrovic
  • 6Lovren
  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 7Rakitic
  • 19Badelj
  • 9Kramaric
  • 10Modric
  • 4Perisic
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 1Livakovic
  • 3Milic
  • 8Santini
  • 12Kalinic
  • 13Nizic
  • 14Cop
  • 15Rog
  • 16Caleta-Car
  • 18Bradaric
  • 20Pasalic
  • 22Pivaric
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Ukraine 0, Croatia 0.

Foul by Denys Garmash (Ukraine).

Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ruslan Rotan.

Foul by Mykola Matvyenko (Ukraine).

Domagoj Vida (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marlos.

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Domagoj Vida.

Attempt missed. Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko with a cross.

Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka.

Attempt missed. Ruslan Rotan (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka with a cross.

Foul by Yevhen Khacheridi (Ukraine).

Mario Mandzukic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oleksandr Karavayev with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Danijel Subasic.

Attempt saved. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Sime Vrsaljko.

Attempt missed. Domagoj Vida (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine).

Domagoj Vida (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Dejan Lovren.

Attempt blocked. Marlos (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Modric with a headed pass.

Offside, Ukraine. Mykola Matvyenko tries a through ball, but Denys Garmash is caught offside.

Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine).

Offside, Croatia. Ivan Rakitic tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Ruslan Rotan.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

Attempt blocked. Mario Mandzukic (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic with a cross.

Ruslan Rotan (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mario Mandzukic (Croatia).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France96211651120
2Sweden96122671919
3Netherlands95131912716
4Bulgaria94051318-512
5Belarus9126519-145
6Luxembourg9126725-185

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland99002351827
2Portugal98013042624
3Hungary93151314-110
4Faroe Islands9234415-119
5Latvia9117318-154
6Andorra9117219-174

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia105411910919
2Wales10460135818
3R. of Ireland10451116517
4Austria103431312113
5Georgia10064813-56
6Moldova10037422-183

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain108203533226
2Italy106312081221
3Albania104241012-214
4Israel104151014-413
5Macedonia103251315-211
6Liechtenstein100010137-360

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium98103963325
2Greece9441136716
3Bos-Herze942322121014
4Estonia93241217-511
5Cyprus9315914-510
6Gibraltar9009343-400

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712157822
2Croatia10532134918
3Ukraine10532137618
4Turkey104331211115
5Finland10235711-49
6Kosovo10019323-201
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Explore the BBC