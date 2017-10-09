Nathan Dyer: Swansea winger back in contention after Achilles injury
-
- From the section Football
Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer is available to face Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday, 14 October after eight months out.
The 29-year-old ruptured his Achilles tendon in February 2017 during the 2-0 win over Leicester City.
Dyer has not played for the first team since but has been regaining match fitness with Swansea Under-23s.
"Nathan is available for selection now," said Swansea manager Paul Clement.
"He has played two games for the Under-23s and he is training well.
"It has got to the point now where he can be considered for action."
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Gregor Zabret has signed a two-year contract extension with the Swans.
The 22-year-old Slovenian joined the Welsh club from NK Domzale in July 2013.