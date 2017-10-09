Tuesday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
According to the Daily Telegraph, Wales boss Chris Coleman is set to quit after failing to qualify for the World Cup
Metro
"Dragon Slayer" says the Metro after James McClean's winning goal for Republic of Ireland against Wales
The Sun
Italian officials want Chelsea boss Antonio Conte back as national coach, according to The Sun
iSport
The headline that Wales fans do not want to see again, repeated by iSport
Daily Mail
And to compound matters for Wales fans, the same headline is chosen by the Daily Mail
Independent
Gareth Southgate will continue with his 3-4-3 formation for England, according to the Independent
Daily Mirror
A baseball-capped Jose Mourinho was checking on Serbia winger Mijat Gacinovic, according to the Daily Mirror
The Guardian
The Dragon Slayers headline yet again, this time in the Guardian

Top Stories