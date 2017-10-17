League Two
Newport19:45Colchester
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Colchester United

Shawn McCoulsky
Newport striker Shawn McCoulsky is pushing for a starting spot

Newport County are likely to be without winger Robbie Willmott and striker Marlon Jackson through injury, but have defender Mark O'Brien available.

Shawn McCoulsky scored off the bench in the 4-0 win at Forest Green Rovers to stake a claim for a starting spot alongside top scorer Padraig Amond.

Colchester are still missing influential defender Ryan Inniss, plus striker Kurtis Guthrie.

Defender Kane Vincent-Young is also doubtful with a hamstring problem.

Tuesday 17th October 2017

  • NewportNewport County19:45ColchesterColchester United
  • CambridgeCambridge United19:45YeovilYeovil Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United19:45WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town19:45GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • CoventryCoventry City19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • CrawleyCrawley Town19:45ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45Notts CountyNotts County
  • ExeterExeter City19:45LutonLuton Town
  • MorecambeMorecambe19:45Port ValePort Vale
  • StevenageStevenage19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • SwindonSwindon Town19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • BarnetBarnet20:00MansfieldMansfield Town
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1392224131129
2Exeter139222112929
3Luton1383230111927
4Accrington138232215726
5Wycombe137422518725
6Newport137332112924
7Coventry13724147723
8Swindon137152017322
9Stevenage136342020021
10Lincoln City135531513220
11Mansfield135441918119
12Grimsby135351619-318
13Cheltenham135261717017
14Carlisle135261617-117
15Cambridge135261214-217
16Colchester134361819-115
17Yeovil134361926-715
18Crawley134271214-214
19Crewe134271320-714
20Morecambe133461217-513
21Barnet133371618-212
22Port Vale132291220-88
23Forest Green131391131-206
24Chesterfield1312101027-175
Top Stories

