Gordon Strachan: Scottish FA to discuss Scotland manager's future on Thursday

Gordon Strachan and Scotland could not reach the World Cup finals

Gordon Strachan's future as Scotland manager will be discussed at a Scottish FA board meeting on Thursday.

The 60-year-old will not be present at the meeting, which was scheduled before Scotland's unsuccessful World Cup qualification campaign came to an end.

Strachan is contracted until the end of November and SFA chief executive Stewart Regan has told him his future will be discussed.

Scotland finished third in their qualifying group.

Victory in Slovenia on Sunday would have secured a play-off place and a chance to reach Scotland's first major finals since the France 1998 World Cup, but a 2-2 draw combined with Slovakia's 3-0 win over Malta meant the Slovakians finished as runners-up to England, who have qualified automatically for next year's finals in Russia.

Having replaced Craig Levein in early 2013, Strachan has overseen 40 matches as Scotland coach, winning 19 and drawing nine.

Levein's side had started the 2014 World Cup qualifiers poorly and Strachan could not retrieve the situation midway through that campaign.

And the disappointment of missing out on Euro 2016 was compounded by England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Wales' success in reaching the finals in France.

Wales, liked Scotland, have missed out on next year's World Cup, but Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland have reached the play-offs.