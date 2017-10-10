Sadio Mane: Liverpool forward out for up to six weeks with hamstring injury

Sadio Mane scored 13 league goals for Liverpool last season

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty with Senegal.

Mane, 25, was substituted in the 89th minute of a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Cape Verde on Saturday.

He is set to miss Premier League games against Manchester United and Tottenham and both Champions League group fixtures against Maribor.

Mane has scored three goals in five league appearances so far this season.

Senegal, who are top of their World Cup qualifying group, face two crucial games against South Africa on 10 and 14 November, which Mane is also likely to miss.

He was suspended for three games earlier this season after being sent off in the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City, while he also missed the end of last season with a knee injury.