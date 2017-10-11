Match ends, Trinidad and Tobago 2, USA 1.
Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 USA
-
The United States will miss out on next summer's World Cup in Russia as an abject defeat to Trinidad & Tobago coupled with Panama's late win at home to Costa Rica saw them knocked out.
Bruce Arena's side started the night in the third qualifying place but Roman Torres' 88th-minute winner sent Panama to their first ever finals.
The US missed out on even a play-off with Australia, as Honduras took that spot by beating Mexico.
USA last missed a World Cup in 1986.
The US beat Panama 4-0 just last Friday but, despite playing a Trinidad & Tobago side with just three points from nine games before kick-off, never looked close to securing a place in Russia.
Omar Gonzalez stretched to cut out a cross and only succeeded in steering the ball past veteran goalkeeper Tim Howard, before Alvin Jones rocketed in a superb 35-yard strike to double the hosts' lead.
Borussia Dortmund teenager - and star of the win in Panama - Christian Pulisic gave the US hope soon after the restart with a fine long-range goal of his own, but with Honduras beating Mexico it looked like a play-off place for the States.
And then, with time running out in Panama City, Torres - who plays his club football in Seattle - latched on to a long ball forwards and smashed in off the crossbar to send Panama through and leave the US in the wilderness.
The US - and Costa Rica - will not be happy with Panama's opening goal. Replays suggested that Gabriel Torres' header did not cross the line.
Line-ups
T'dad & Tobago
- 22Foncette
- 17Jones
- 5Cyrus
- 13Gonzales
- 18HodgeBooked at 68minsSubstituted forVillaroelat 82'minutes
- 7Lewis
- 23Paul
- 19George
- 8Hyland
- 16GarcíaSubstituted forJonesat 72'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9WinchesterSubstituted forCaesarat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Samuel
- 2Moses
- 3Jones
- 4Villaroel
- 6Trimmingham
- 10Muckette
- 11Benjamin
- 12St Hillaire
- 14Roach
- 15London
- 20Caesar
- 21Ranjitsingh
USA
- 1Howard
- 2Yedlin
- 3GonzálezBooked at 90mins
- 5BeslerBooked at 90mins
- 15Flores VillafañaSubstituted forAcostaat 72'minutes
- 4Bradley
- 21ArriolaSubstituted forDempseyat 45'minutes
- 6NagbeSubstituted forFeilhaberat 84'minutes
- 10Pulisic
- 9Wood
- 17Altidore
Substitutes
- 7Beasley
- 8Dempsey
- 11Bedoya
- 12Guzan
- 13McCarty
- 14Ream
- 16Feilhaber
- 18Wondolowski
- 19Zusi
- 20Cameron
- 22Rimando
- 23Acosta
- Referee:
- Marlon Mejia
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Trinidad and Tobago 2, USA 1.
Booking
Matt Besler (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matt Besler (USA).
Trevin Caesar (Trinidad and Tobago) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Omar González (USA) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Michael Bradley with a cross following a corner.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Curtis Gonzales.
Booking
Joevin Jones (Trinidad and Tobago) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Alvin Jones (Trinidad and Tobago) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Omar González (USA) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Omar González (USA).
Trevin Caesar (Trinidad and Tobago) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benny Feilhaber (USA).
Joevin Jones (Trinidad and Tobago) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Adrian Foncette.
Attempt saved. Bobby Wood (USA) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.
Christian Pulisic (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joevin Jones (Trinidad and Tobago).
Attempt saved. Trevin Caesar (Trinidad and Tobago) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alvin Jones.
Attempt saved. Jozy Altidore (USA) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Benny Feilhaber replaces Darlington Nagbe.
Substitution
Substitution, Trinidad and Tobago. Kevon Villaroel replaces Tristan Hodge.
Attempt blocked. Khaleem Hyland (Trinidad and Tobago) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Tristan Hodge (Trinidad and Tobago) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Joevin Jones (Trinidad and Tobago) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Trinidad and Tobago. Trevin Caesar replaces Shahdon Winchester.
Foul by Christian Pulisic (USA).
Joevin Jones (Trinidad and Tobago) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clint Dempsey (USA) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Kellyn Acosta.
Foul by DeAndre Yedlin (USA).
Joevin Jones (Trinidad and Tobago) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, USA. Kellyn Acosta replaces Jorge Flores Villafaña.
Substitution
Substitution, Trinidad and Tobago. Joevin Jones replaces Levi García.
Attempt saved. Clint Dempsey (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darlington Nagbe.
Attempt blocked. Jozy Altidore (USA) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Bradley with a cross.
Corner, USA. Conceded by Adrian Foncette.
Attempt saved. Clint Dempsey (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Bradley.
Booking
Tristan Hodge (Trinidad and Tobago) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jozy Altidore (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.