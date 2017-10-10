NI League Cup: Ballymena, Carrick and Dungannon progress

Media playback is not supported on this device Holders Ballymena too good for Ports

League Cup holders Ballymena United eased into the quarter-finals thanks to a 2-0 win over Portadown.

The hosts dominated at the Showgrounds with second-half goals from Kyle Owens and Kevin Braniff ensuring victory.

Carrick Rangers clinched a deserved 1-0 win against Glentoran with Mark Edgar's superb free-kick proving the difference between the sides at the Oval.

Paul McElroy's close-range finish 10 minutes from time gave Dungannon Swifts a 1-0 victory at Warrenpoint Town.

Dungannon created the better first-half chances with Terry Fitzpatrick's effort cleared off the line before Ryan Harpur headed over from six yards.

Town improved in the second half and Dungannon scored on the break with McElroy pouncing to secure a quarter-final spot.

Lacklustre half

The game at the Oval came to life after a dull first half and Steven Gordon was denied by Carrick keeper Harry Doherty.

Edgar also had a shot saved before firing his free-kick into the top corner after 66 minutes.

Ballymena were always in control against their Championship opponents with Braniff and Andrew Burns denied by the woodwork in the first half.

Owens headed in a 62nd minute opener from a Burns cross and Braniff doubled the lead with his long-rang strike deceiving keeper Chris McGaughey and hitting the Ports net.

Leroy Millar smashed his free-kick off the post as United went in search of a third goal.

"We knew Portadown would make it tough for us and that's how it turned out," said Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey.

"We had to make sure our attitude was spot-on and that's what really pleased me."