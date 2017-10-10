Checkatrade Trophy: Newport County 1-2 Swansea City

Kenji Gorre came through the youth academy at Manchester United

Swansea City under-21s needed an own goal to seal victory and a second round place in the EFL Trophy.

Jay Foulston deflected the ball into his own net attempting to clear a long shot from Courtney Baker-Richardson.

Kenji Gorre had given the visitors the lead earlier in the second half from close range, before Shawn McCoulsky's equaliser gave County hope in a game delayed by 30 minutes due to traffic.

Swansea qualify from Group E with Forest Green Rovers.