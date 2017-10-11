Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Scott Brown, Strachan, Rangers, Celtic, Louis Moult

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic captain Scott Brown will continue with Scotland for one last attempt at qualifying for a major tournament, providing Gordon Strachan stays on as manager. (Daily Record)

Former St Johnstone player Danny Griffin believes Saints manager Tommy Wright would be the ideal replacement for Scotland manager Strachan. (Scottish Sun)

Maurice Malpas reckons his former Scotland team-mate Strachan may quit the top job. (Scotsman)

Steven MacLean was unhappy with comments from Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha

David Moyes and Malky Mackay are the front runners, according to bookmakers, to take over should the Scotland job become available. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland's Robert Snodgrass says the players were mort hurt for the fans than themselves after failing to secure a World Cup play-off place. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean says Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha should concentrate on "stopping leaks coming out of his dressing room" rather than "trying to wind us up" ahead of the sides' Premiership meeting on Friday night. The comment came after Caixinha told Rangers TV that weekend friendly opponents Morton play in a similar style to Saints. (Daily Record)

Celtic winger Scott Sinclair remains hopeful he can force his way into the England squad by impressing for his club on the Champions League stage. (Daily Record)

And Sinclair is convinced Celtic can give Bayern Munich a "tough game" in their upcoming European fixture. (Scottish Sun)

Robert Snodgrass (left) scored Scotland's second goal in the 2-2 draw with Slovenia on Sunday

Celtic youngster Kristoffer Ajer had his shoulder popped back into place during Norway Under-21s' shock win over Germany. (Daily Record)

Craig Burley, the last Scot to score at a men's major tournament, insists the current crop of players must accept responsibility for failing to finish second in qualifying Group F. (Daily Record)

Rangers have sold out their 14,100 allocation for their trip to face Hearts at Murrayfield. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers defender Gordan Petric has entered the race to become new Kilmarnock manager. (Herald)

Scot Page, who is stand-in manager at Finnish side SJK, says Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was the best striker in the league during his time with HJK Helsinki. (Scottish Sun)

Andy Murray, and his parents, have been praised by Australia's Casey Dellacqua

Premiership player of the month for September, Louis Moult, says his dad told him he may have Scottish links after the striker was quizzed on social media as to whether he would be eligible to play for Scotland. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh boss Richard Cockerill says his side would be near the bottom of the table if they played in England's Premiership. (Scotsman)

Australia's Casey Dellacqua has praised Andy Murray for his support of equal rights in sport and same-sex marriage, insisting it is obvious the Scot has been "raised well". (Scotsman)